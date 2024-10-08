Kylie Padilla sparks curiosity with ‘leadership’ post as Aljur Abrenica files COC

Actress Kylie Padilla‘s post about a “great leader” intrigued social media users after her former husband filed a certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections.

The Sparkle artist on Monday, October 7, shared her thoughts about leadership through her Facebook page, the same day actor Aljur Abrenica formalized his bid to run for councilor at Angeles City, Pampanga.

“A good indicator of a great leader is a man who can lead his family,” she wrote.

“That is his first unit, his first community. A man who raises his kids with good values, integrity and humility. A man loyal to his wife and remains true despite obstacles. A man who has a heart close to God,” Kylie added.

She then shared her thoughts about serving others.

“Service is about what you can do for others, not what they can do for you,” the actress concluded.

Kylie accompanied her post with a folded hands emoji.

Her post has earned 49,000 likes and reactions, 3,600 shares, and 2,500 comments so far, with some Filipinos speculating it could be connected to Aljur’s desire to enter public office.

“Aljur Abrenica, tatakbo bilang councilor ng Angeles City. Latest post ni Kylie Padilla, iniintriga. Patama kaya ito kay Aljur?” an online user wrote, sharing a screengrab of Kylie’s post and another report featuring Aljur’s move to file a COC.

“Parang sinabi [niya] na no vote for Aljur,” another online user commented with a laughing emoji.

“Aljur Abrenica failed to do so,” wrote a different Pinoy in response to the actress’ thoughts.

“Yes, sarili [niya] ngang family, hindi [niya naiayos], paano pa ang taongbayan… Hahahaha, I say x to your x,” another Facebook user commented with a laughing emoji.

Aljur is running under the party of former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde, who is aspiring to become mayor of the same city.

When asked if he is ready to enter politics, Aljur answered in the affirmative and said he has a “deeper reason,” although he did not elaborate further.

Aljur said he was initially approached by the former cop, who told him his plans for the city.

“Panahon na rin po para mag-give back ako sa mga kababayan natin,” he said.

Kylie-Aljur relationship

The actor married Kylie in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018. They separated in 2021.

Their split was first confirmed by the actress’ father, Sen. Robin Padilla, in July 2021.

In February 2023, Aljur and Vivamax actress AJ Raval confirmed their relationship.

Two months later, the actor admitted to cheating with Kylie when they were still together.

On the other hand, AJ denied being romantically involved with Aljur before his split with Kylie.

Last July, Kylie said she was in a relationship with a non-showbiz guy.

She has two sons with Aljur, named Alas and Axl. She said she is co-parenting them with him.