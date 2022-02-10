Houseware chain claps back at netizen ‘canceling’ them over pink-colored FB post

A houseware chain on Thursday responded to a Facebook user who wanted to “cancel” them after posting promotional material perceived to support a presidential aspirant in the 2022 elections.

Japan Home Centre on Tuesday promoted a liquid hand soap of rose petals variant and accompanied it with the following text: “Lucky to be in clean hands.”

Two pink-colored flower emojis were also included in the caption.

The post has earned 56,000 likes and “love” reactions, over 1,400 comments and more than 8,500 shares so far.

The post, which is now pinned on the top of its page, was first uploaded on its account on Tuesday, the day presidential aspirants held their proclamation rallies to kick off the campaign period.

Supporters of one of the aspirants, Vice President Leni Robredo, lauded the move while others were not impressed with the page.

“#canceljapanhomes,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

The administrator of the page responded with a smiling emoji: “It’s Japan Home. How about you cancel the letter s?”

Robredo on Tuesday went to Naga City to hold her proclamation rally alongside Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, her running mate.

She was accompanied by senatorial bets lawyers Chel Diokno, Alex Lacson and Sonny Matula, former Ifugao representative Teddy Baguilat, reelectionists Sens. Richard Gordon and Risa Hontiveros and former senator Antonio Trillanes.

Robredo’s supporters, on the other hand, launched the “#KulayRosasAngBukas” campaign online. Several joined the campaign by posting rose-colored graphics, videos and emojis of pink flowers, among others.

Other known presidential bets in the upcoming elections are former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sens. Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao and labor leader Leody de Guzman.