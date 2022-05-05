What do if voter identity gets challenged during elections

A voter’s identification card is no longer required in voting precincts following the rollout of the national identification system, but what will you do once your identity is challenged?

The Commission on Elections on Wednesday said that Filipinos can present any valid ID to confirm that they are the ones voting and not substituting anyone or is unregistered.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez previously said that one does not need an ID to vote but if his/her identity is challenged, he/she can present “any government-issued ID or any valid ID.”

These can be any of the following:

Employee ID

Postal ID

Persons With Disability ID

Senior citizen ID

Driver’s license

NBI clearance

Passport

UMID or Unified Multi-Purpose Identification ID

IBP ID or Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID

PRC license or Professional Regulation Commission license

Certificate of Confirmation from National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)

Student ID

A Voter's ID is not a requirement to vote. But in case your identity is challenged, you may be asked to present any valid ID.#VoteSAFEPilipinas #BumotoKa #NLE2022 pic.twitter.com/M46xIBPsDd — COMELEC (@COMELEC) May 4, 2022

The Comelec stopped issuing voter’s ID in December 2017 in anticipation of the PhilSys ID which would act as the person’s official national identification card.

The national ID aims to establish a single identification card or system for all citizens in the Philippines. It will replace over 46 existing government IDs to provide better convenience in transactions.

Meanwhile, the national and local elections will be held on May 9, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Comelec earlier said there is no need to wear face shields, bring their vaccination cards and negative RT-PCR test results to be able to vote.

Voters are only required to wear face masks while voting.

