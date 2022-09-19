Princess Charlotte’s brooch a sweet tribute for Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte of Wales wears a horseshoe brooch at the funeral of her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. She is seen with her brother, Prince George of Wales, second in line to the British throne. (George Pugh, pool)

Princess Charlotte of Wales, who joined the funeral procession of her great grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was seen wearing a hat in public for the first time on Monday, September 19.

The young royal, 7, was in mourning clothes like the rest of her family.

Charlotte George at Queen's funeral
Britain’s Queen Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Reuters/Hannah McKay/Pool)

Social media users were quick to spot Charlotte’s accessory: a horseshoe brooch fastened to her garment—a gesture believed to be in honor of the late queen who loved horses.

An accomplished equestrian, Elizabeth II was famously passionate about animals, breeding champion racehorses herself. Her horses had won several races throughout her reign, with the latest by brown mare Tactical in 2020 at the Royal Ascot.

Charlotte, who calls her great grandmother “Gan-gan,” and her brother, Prince George of Wales, have reportedly taken up the royal hobby and began riding ponies.

Her mother, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, also wore a brooch on her black mourning dress at the earlier lying-in state procession on September 14.

Kate Catherine brooch
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as procession with the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. (Reuters/Phil Noble/Pool TPX)

Catherine’s choice of accessory was a tribute to the queen, who bequeathed her the diamond and pearl leaf brooch which features three large pearls.

