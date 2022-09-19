Princess Charlotte’s brooch a sweet tribute for Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte of Wales, who joined the funeral procession of her great grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was seen wearing a hat in public for the first time on Monday, September 19.

The young royal, 7, was in mourning clothes like the rest of her family.

Social media users were quick to spot Charlotte’s accessory: a horseshoe brooch fastened to her garment—a gesture believed to be in honor of the late queen who loved horses.

Little Princess Charlotte of Wales is wearing her first ever piece of jewellery today in honour of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth: an horseshoe brooch, for Elizabeth’s love for horses 💎 pic.twitter.com/ULEus7e8cy — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) September 19, 2022

An accomplished equestrian, Elizabeth II was famously passionate about animals, breeding champion racehorses herself. Her horses had won several races throughout her reign, with the latest by brown mare Tactical in 2020 at the Royal Ascot.

Charlotte, who calls her great grandmother “Gan-gan,” and her brother, Prince George of Wales, have reportedly taken up the royal hobby and began riding ponies.

Her mother, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, also wore a brooch on her black mourning dress at the earlier lying-in state procession on September 14.

Catherine’s choice of accessory was a tribute to the queen, who bequeathed her the diamond and pearl leaf brooch which features three large pearls.