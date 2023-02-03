‘Walk for Life’ to return to streets

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Manila this month for the first physical “Walk for Life” since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and wreaked havoc on society.

Organizers said this year’s pro-life event will be held on February 18, from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The walk will start at the Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City going to the University of Santo Tomas (UST) grandstand, where a program and Mass will be held.

“Our spirit of upholding life has never wavered even during the pandemic,” said Raymond Daniel Cruz, Jr., president of the Council of the Laity of the Philippines.

“We have even become more deeply aware of the sacredness of life and continuously pray and work immensely to preserve and keep it safe,” he said.

The CLP or Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas invites the laypeople and church organizations to join the event and “celebrate life”.

“In our modern society, the varying issues in life are urgent and we need to constantly express to everyone our uncompromising stand on the importance & sacredness of life,” Cruz added.

Laiko’s Walk for Life was first held in 2017 and has since become a yearly event to defend the “culture of life” against the “culture of death”.