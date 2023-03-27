What you need to know about exclusive motorcycle lane on Commonwealth Avenue

Different lanes, including a dedicated motorcycle lane, were installed along a major thoroughfare in Quezon City.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on March 27 started implementing these lanes along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Reports on the ground showed a seemingly organized avenue where vehicles were placed in their designated lanes.

From the sidewalk, traditional jeepneys, vans and pick-up trucks were given the rightmost side to drive. Motorcycle riders crowd together on the adjacent lane. Other types of private vehicles fill up the rest of the lanes.

Since 7 a.m., reports said that 60 motorists have already received tickets from the MMDA and the traffic personnel of Quezon City in violation of the new policy.

TINGNAN: Sitwasyon sa unang araw ng implementasyon ng exclusive motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City ngayong Lunes, Marso 27. P500 ang naghihintay na multa sa mga motoristang lalabag sa naturang alituntunin. | via Noel Talacay pic.twitter.com/aaZLlTVbdR — PTVph (@PTVph) March 27, 2023

PANOORIN: Sitwasyon sa unang araw ng pagpapatupad ng exclusive motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Ave., Quezon City. As of 7:00 ng umaga, 60 motorista na ang natiketan ng MMDA at ng QC TTMD. | via @_KarenDeGuzman pic.twitter.com/Zdjdm35XrS — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 26, 2023

As of 12 noon, the MMDA issued tickets to 1,238 motorists amid the full implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane.

Nasa kabuuang 1,238 na mga motorista ang nahuli mula umaga hanggang ngayong tanghali ng unang araw ng full implementation ng exclusive motorcycle lane sa kahabaan ng Commonwealth Avenue sa bahagi ng Elliptical Road hanggang Doña Carmen at vice versa.#mmda pic.twitter.com/orW9gxqimC — Official MMDA (@MMDA) March 27, 2023

In a statement, the MMDA said that it developed an exclusive motorcycle lane to help reduce motorcycle-related road crashes and traffic congestion on the avenue.

“Ang paglalagay ng lane designations sa Commonwealth Avenue ay para mabawasan ang bilang ng mga aksidente na kabilang ang motorcycle-related road crash incidents at matiyak na maayos ang daloy ng trapiko sa nasabing lansangan,” the traffic authority said.

The new system runs from Elliptical Road to Doña Carmen Avenue in the city.

Here are the following lanes based on MMDA’s guidelines:

First lane – bicycle lane

Second lane – public utility vehicles

Third lane – motorcycle lane

Fourth to the ninth lane – other private vehicles

The corresponding penalties for violations, meanwhile, are as follows:

PUV driver – P1,200

Motorcycle rider – P500

Private car owner – P500

In a Facebook post, the MMDA issued guidelines for motorists and drivers on how to maneuver to their dedicated lanes when they come from side streets and establishments along this road.

“Katuwang ng MMDA sa pagpapatupad ng exclusive motorcycle lane at iba pang dedicated lanes sa Commonwealth Avenue ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Quezon City,” MMDA said.

Several motorists and passengers, meanwhile, weighed in on the new system in the comments section.

One Filipino Facebook user pointed out that the lanes are not applicable throughout the length of Commonwealth Avenue.

“Walang ninth lane, pag pasok ng North Fairview, yung guidelines hindi applicable sa buong kahabaan ng commonwealth. Considering walang visible na marked lanes for four-wheel vehicles. Maganda lang basahin yung memorandum, pero kulang sa preparation,” the user on Facebook said.

Others also expressed dismay over the lack of lane for PUVs.

“Grabe, mahal na mahal ng gobyernong ito ang mga commuters! Sa sobrang pagmamahal isang lane lang nilaan para sa mga public vehicles,” a commuter commented on Facebook.

A Facebook user also perceived the penalty for PUV drivers to be “unfair” as it is costlier.

“Parang [hindi] yata patas MMDA [kasi] pag private 500 lang, pag public P1,200 eh parihas lang naman ng violation yan. [Bakit ba] lagi [nalang] public ang pinag iinitan [niyo] e [magkano] lang naman kinikita [niyan],” the user said on Facebook.

During the dry run of this policy last Sunday, MMDA flagged over 20,000 motorists who were not in their designated lanes along the avenue.

READ: Over 20,000 pulled over for motorcycle lane violation in QC; P500-fine starts March 27