Eat Fresh disowns long-running branch in San Juan

A restaurant chain that offers Hong Kong cuisine disowned an outpost in San Juan City bearing its brand identity.

Eat Fresh Hong Kong Famous Street Food, popularly known as Eat Fresh, advised its customers about this store on March 27 on its social media accounts.

“Please be advised that we currently DO NOT have a branch in San Juan,” Eat Fresh said.

“Please refer to our official directory for the complete list of our stores, ready to serve you your Eat Fresh favorites daily from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.,” it added.

Based on the post, the official locations of Eat Fresh are as follows:

Marikina City

BF Homes, Parañaque City

Pasig City

Malate, Manila

Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City

Banawe/Maria Clara, Quezon City

Eat Fresh also noted that it will open a new branch in Bicutan, Parañaque City.

This advisory quickly drew reactions of disbelief from patrons who have previously dined at the Eat Fresh store in San Juan.

“Haaaa? So guni guni ko lang mga kain namin dun?” one customer on Facebook said.

“Hala, so ano yung nasa San Juan?? Does it mean my first experience was a lie?” another Facebook user said.

In an interview with Spot.ph, the restaurant management said that this particular outpost “is no longer part” of its operations.

The Facebook page of Eat Fresh San Juan Branch is still accessible as of writing.

Based on its profile, it has been running in Barangay Little Baguio in the city since July 13, 2016.

This location is also still listed on Google Maps. Recent photos from customers who have dined there also showed that the storefront bears the logo and name of Eat Fresh.

Prior to this, Samgyupsalamat, a popular Korean barbecue restaurant, also notified its patrons that two branches in Makati City are not associated with the management.

Both stores, however, have also carried the Korean restaurant’s chain brand identity for several years since they opened to the public.

