Bagoong factory worker loses vision after condiment gets in contact with left eye

A worker in a factory that produces bagoong (fermented seafood paste) lost his vision in his left eye after it came into direct contact with the famous Philippine condiment.

The worker is identified as Jerry Caguioa, a 22-year-old sunglasses-wearing resident of Lingayen, Pangasinan.

He said that the incident happened on March 15, Wednesday, when he was on duty at a bagoong factory in Nueva Ecija.

Caguioa recounted that he initially felt a smarting pain in his left eye. He later lost his vision, prompting him to wear sunglasses regularly.

“Mahapdi na po ‘yung mata ko nu’n eh. Pagkatapos po nu’n, hinugasan ko na po. Pero kinuskos ko muna bago ko hinugasan kasi sobrang mahapdi po ‘yun eh,” he said to GMA Regional TV’s “One North Central Luzon” last Tuesday.

“Wala po akong nakikita ngayon. Parang mahirap po tanggapin na alisin po ‘yung isang mata,” Caguioa added.

He said that he lost confidence in himself following the incident.

Caguioa added that he lacks funds to go to a hospital to check his left eye and be operated on.

According to ophthalmologist Charisse Sanchez-Tanlapco, such an incident is considered an eye emergency.

“Siyempre madumi ‘yun, ‘di ba? So puwede siyang mag-cause ng infection sa mata,” she said to the news outlet, referring to the bagoong.

“Tapos kapag ‘yung infection lumala, do’n siya puwedeng maging grabe. Puwede siyang mag-cause ng pagkabulag,” the eye doctor added.

Sanchez-Tanlapco advised the public to wear protective gear if they will conduct an activity that would affect the eyes.

A bagoong is a fermented seafood paste specifically made from either shrimp or fish with salt.

It is a common ingredient in Filipino cooking which have a briny smell.

The condiment serves as a flavor enhancer in stir-fry meals and viands. It also compliments unripe mangoes.