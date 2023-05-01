Thailand-based ticketing platform to expand market in the Philippines

The second largest ticketing platform of Thailand, Ticketmelon, will be expanding its services in Southeast Asia and in the Philippines.

Panupong Tejapaibul, chief executive officer and co-founder of Ticketmelon, announced this last month.

Ticketmelon was founded in 2015. It is the premier event technology solutions company for event goers and organizers throughout Southeast Asia that has provided ticketing and digital in-event platform for the region’s most prominent event.

So far, the company has powered more than 2,000 events annually in the region.

Because of this, it is one of the choices of top event organizers and has facilitated various events from global festivals to sporting events, to corporate brand launches and conventions.

Among the prominent ones it has powered include the Vietnam Motor Show, Sensation, Garden Beats in Singapore, Wonderfruit, 1975, Transmission Festival Asia and the LPGA Thailand Open.

During the return of onsite events following the COVID-19 lockdowns, Ticketmelon said many event organizers also joined the regional happenings. These include Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, the Arctic Monkeys, Rolling Loud, Equation Festival in Vietnam, as well as Joey Yap in Malaysia and Young Living events in Singapore and the Philippines to name a few.

Philippine expansion

For Ticketmelon’s expansion in the Philippines, Tejapaibul said the company is offering a comprehensive platform that integrates cutting-edge ticketing tools, innovative digital in-event solutions, and live streaming services. The platform is eyed to cater to challenging event formats and audience volumes to deliver seamless event experience.

Tejapaibul said the company directed its investments toward the creation of “the most effective and highest quality event tech platform and services.”

“Our expansion into the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia has been rapid, and our primary focus is to continue providing white-glove service support to local event organizers. Building local teams is an integral part of our expansion strategy, as this has been the key to earning the trust of event organizers over the past few years,” the techpreneur said.

Ticketmelon started in the Philippines in August 2019 when it hosted events for Grab and Citibank.

“When the pandemic struck, we quickly adapted to the new normal. Agility is the key element and the watchword during the crisis,” Chelsea Gloria, the company’s business development manager in the Philippines said.

The Thai-based platform continued its presence virtually and hosted Young Living Philippines’ first-ever Virtual Press Conference: Amplify 2021, Yoli Better Living and NOSH Conferences providing streaming platform and ticket selling.

With the return of physical events, the company said they are excited to host more events in the country.

“We are now entering the new digital landscape for local and international events that are back and on the rise. We are excited to be a part of the new event experience in the Philippines,” Gloria said.

Apart from providing in-event cashless payment solutions and ticketing platforms in Southeast Asia, Ticketmelon is also localized payment channels in various currencies. This enables local consumers to seamlessly purchase tickets.

Its digital in-event solutions, on the other hand, support all types of events, including corporate, sporting and product launches. It feature personalized welcome messages, interactive games, points redemptions, and more.

The platform is likewise offering seat mapping, live streaming events beyond physical events.

“At Ticketmelon, our long-term goal is to consistently elevate the standards of our hosted events to a global level, establishing ourselves as the foremost benchmark for best practices in event technology applications and operations that extend beyond Southeast Asia,” Tejapaibul said.

Gloria said that the company’s edge is that it provides end-to-end services, from ticket selling/online registration to on- ground digital solutions that provide streamlined services.

“We make our clients’ work easier so they can focus on the other vital parts of their event. We are currently in talks with some local clients whose events we are excited to host and we are confident of becoming one of the market leaders in the Philippines,” she added.

The company is inviting those interested to host the events with them to visit its website on www.ticketmelon.com/organizer. —Rosette Adel