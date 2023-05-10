Filipino models win at Slay Model Search Asia 2023

Two Filipino models emerged victorious at a new international transgender modeling contest, Slay Model Search Asia 2023, that concluded last April 27.

Filipino model Tracey Dela Cruz was crowned as the “Bigo Fan Favourite,” besting 23 other finalists across Southeast Asia in the talent search competition.

Tracey was also hailed as the crowd favorite after she won the “Top Vote Box” when she garnered the greatest number of votes during the competition on the livestreaming social community, Bigo Live App.

She took home a gift check of 100,000 Bigo Beans and a trophy.



The inaugural Slay Model Search Asia 2023, which featured trans women in Asia, was organized by the international model management agency Slay Model Management. It was launched in partnership with global live streaming platform Bigo Live Philippines and renowned global cosmetics brand MAC Cosmetics.

The competition was aired on ABS-CBN and Bigo Live with the finale event featuring model contestants walking the runway, flaunting their beauty, confidence, grace and creativity in the different challenges and rounds of the competition.

Only the top 12 contestants were shortlisted during the Semi-Final rounds. Of which, six are from the Philippines. These are Dela Cruz, KC Cusi, Louell Celis, Durian Bautista, Abby Ecalnir and Lauren Sanz.

Aside from Dela Cruz, Philippines’ Ecalnir was hailed the first runner-up winner in the competition.

Thailand’s Nana Jantarat was crowned Slay Model Search Asia 2023 winner while fellow Thailand national Sauce Chulalakkul was named second runner-up winner.

Nana bagged a million’s worth of prizes including a modeling contract and a gift cheque of 1 million beans from Bigo Live.

The finale featured judges including celebrities and personalities namely “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and Karylle, magazine editor and stylist Carole Cuasay Tagle, multi-awarded writer, magazine owner and National Director for three franchises of the Miss Universe Organization, Josh Yugen.

RELATED: Who’s who: All-Pinoy team of first-ever Miss Universe Bahrain Council

The event was also graced by actress-host KaladKaren and first trans man model Cameron Scrase from the UK.



“We would like to congratulate all the talented and beautiful finalists and winners of the Slay Model Search Asia 2023. Bigo Live is proud to be a major sponsor of the inaugural modeling competition, celebrating and elevating trans women in Asia. At Bigo Live, we remain committed to creating a safe and respectful space for our trans and LGBTQ+ community to connect, listen and support each other,” Chancy Chen, country manager of Bigo Live Philippines.

Both Dela Cruz and Ecalnir were grateful to represent the Philippines in the competition.

“I am grateful to represent the Philippines in this historic event and was lucky to share these memories and experiences with different girls from Asia. I was surprised to find out that I was the Bigo fan favorite, garnering the most votes from supporters across the region. I had an amazing and fun time and am thankful for being given a platform to inspire others and elevate trans beauty on a global stage,” Dela Cruz said.

“I would like to thank Cecilio Asuncion for giving us a chance and opportunity to show to the world that trans asia can be a slay models….It’s my first competition ever and I’m so proud to be the 1st Runner up!” Ecalnir wrote on Facebook.

—Rosette Adel