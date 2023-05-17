‘Health, safety are priority’: CDO cafe-resto says sorry after viral meal with worm post

A restaurant in Cagayan de Oro popular for its comfort dishes issued a statement after a customer reported about being served a meal with a worm on it.

The customer questioned the food handling process of the restaurant.

She posted this complaint on her Facebook account. It had since gained buzz on the platform. The post, however, can longer be accessed there as of writing.

Following the feedback it received, Bigby’s Cafe and Restaurant, a restaurant in Cagayan de Oro, issued a statement and apology to its customers on its Facebook account on May 15.

“We are aware of the recent post circulating on social media raising concerns about our food handling practices. We genuinely value your feedback and want to assure you that we have already taken immediate action by reaching out to the customer involved,” the management said.

“First and foremost, we would like to express our sincerest apologies for any distress this may have caused you. We’ve reached out to our customer as soon as we’ve learned about the situation as we want to make it right,” it added.

Bigby’s management also emphasized that its staff members are well-trained in proper food handling techniques.

It also assured its patrons that it maintains a strict sanitation process and complies with national health regulations.

“To add, we only source from trusted suppliers who share our commitment to quality and safety-providing you with fresh and safe food every time you dine with us,” the management said.

“We value any feedback and concerns from you, in our restaurants or online. Your feedback is crucial in helping us identify and address any issues you may have,” it continued.

The official statement post has since garnered 2,300 reactions, 615 comments and 799 shares so far.

In an update, the customer who complained about the food issue took to Facebook to thank Bigby’s for issuing a public statement about her concern.

The Facebook user clarified that meal issue was addressed immediately right at the venue.

“Firstly, we settled this with the management right then and there. The management tried to compensate for the bad experience by serving me a newly served salad or any dessert of our choice, but after we lost our appetite after seeing it, we opted not to accept the offer and asked for the bill,” the customer wrote.

The customer also said that she publicized her concern to make people aware of the possible gaps in the place’s sanitary protocols.

“My intention was not to harm the business and the management but to correct what is right and to raise awareness to the people that this case should not be taken lightly, this is not just a food you see anywhere but this was served and presented with restaurant protocols so I was just putting it out there that I had a bad experience and that would give them the chance to use my feedback to ensure that sanitation protocols are in place to prevent and eliminate risks to consumers,” the customer wrote on Facebook.

“Bottomline is, I am thankful that I posted my experience that made Bigby’s own up their lapses and showed some sense of accountability. I hope this post will be detailed enough for everyone to know that I thought of this before I clicked. I hope it goes the same with you,” she concluded.

According to its website, Bigby’s Café Concept was first introduced in the city of Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 8, 1998.