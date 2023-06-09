STI College probes viral confrontation between SHS teacher, intoxicated student

A private educational institution said it has already initiated a thorough investigation into a viral incident involving one of its intoxicated students who was recorded arguing with one of the school’s teachers.

The school administrator of STI College‘s Ortigas-Cainta campus said that the institution is committed to addressing the incident, captured in a viral video, “promptly and responsibly.”

“While we cannot comment on the specific details of the incident due to privacy regulations, we want to assure the public that we have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter,” school administrator Jezreez Rodavia said in a statement sent to Interaksyon.

“We are collaborating with all parties involved to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation and ensure that appropriate actions are taken,” she added.

Rodovia also said that the views expressed by the student in the video “do not align with the values and principles of the institution.”

“We are an institution that promotes respectful and constructive dialogue among students, faculty, and staff,” she said.

The school official said that while they cannot control the spread of the video, they are encouraging “responsible engagement and respectful dialogue.”

“It is important to remember that the actions of one individual do not define the entire academic community, and we believe in addressing such incidents with transparency and accountability. As an institution, we remain committed to the well-being and success of our students,” Rodovia added.

She also reiterated the school’s stance against “any form of inappropriate behavior, including arriving at the campus under the influence of alcohol.”

“We are actively reviewing and reinforcing our policies, educational initiatives, and support systems to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all members of our community,” Rodovia said.

“We appreciate the support and understanding of our stakeholders as we navigate this situation. Our commitment to providing a quality education and fostering a positive learning environment remains unwavering,” she added.

STI College’s statement came after a video of an intoxicated student arguing with a senior high school teacher went viral on social media.

It was also alleged that the student called the teacher a derogatory term.

Some Filipinos claimed that the incident happened on one of their campuses.

