Bulacan has new diocesan shrine

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Malolos in Bulacan province has added the Sta. Rita de Cascia Parish Church in Guiguinto town to its list of diocesan shrines.

The church’s new designation was announced during a devotional Mass in honor of St. Rita at the church on June 22.

During the Mass, the decree of recognition issued by Bishop Dennis Villarojo was handed over to Fr. Norman Baldoz, the parish priest,

The priest led the petition for the declaration of their parish church as a diocesan shrine.

“Let us promote the devotion to Sta. Rita de Cascia, that form the depths of our hearts, we fervently pray and have hope because those who hope believe in miracles,” Baldoz said.

Fr. Christian Kim Mariano, head of the Diocese of Malolos Shrines Committee, encouraged the parishioners to spread their devotion, especially to those “who need to hear the assurance that God is working miracles through Sta. Rita.”

“In an age of selfish wants, shrines are examples of genuine sharing,” Mariano said.

Founded in 1994, the parish will become the ninth diocesan shrine of Malolos, which is also a home to four national shrines.

The Guiguinto Church is also the country’s second shrine dedicated to the Italian saint. The other one is located in Sibalom town, under the Diocese of San Jose de Antique.