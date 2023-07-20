‘Salute!’: Teacher in Quezon lauded for dancing prowess in viral video

A female teacher was praised on Facebook after a video that showcased her dancing skills in a school made a buzz on the platform.

In the video, the teacher exhibited powerful moves as she guided young students performing for a recognition day event at a school in Quezon province.

The footage was captured by a vlogger named Cristine Rondilla, who runs her Facebook page, Lutong Tinapay. Rondilla posted it on her account on June 28.

The video had since garnered a staggering 10 million views so far. The post itself, meanwhile, has 647,000 reactions and 19,000 comments.

In the post, the vlogger said that she was initially recording her child’s performance.

“Yung sasayaw yung anak ko pero si teacher vinivideohan ko,” her post reads.

Filipinos showered the teacher with admiration through the comments section of the post.

“Ma papasayaw talaga mga bata kasi napaka-energetic ni teacher,” a Facebook user said.

“Salute teacher…Very love and supportive siya sa mga students niya,” another Facebook user commented.

In an interview with GMA News, Rondilla shared that she was at the school because her daughter got an award.

While recording the students’ performance, she saw their teacher also dancing with them.

Rondilla said that she was amazed by the teacher’s dance moves.

“Ang tamlay ng anak ko sumayaw. So nung inano ko, pinalaki ko na lang yung video, sinama ko na lang lahat, nakita ko si teacher. Ang ganado sumayaw tas ang lambot ng katawan. Nagalingan ako sakanya,” she was quoted in the report as saying.

The teacher in the spotlight was Diana Soria, who teaches MAPEH (Music, Arts, PE, and Health) classes at the school for six years.

Soria is also a dance club moderator for students who performs in school presentations and contests.

“Mahiyain po ako pero pagdating sa sayawan, dun lang po ako nagwawala,” she said in an interview with GMA News.

Soria is also spreading body positivity on her TikTok account with handle, @curve_diana.

Her account has 50,600 followers and 655,000 likes.