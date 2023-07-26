Free medical consultations rolled out until September

Medicine company RHEA Generics announced on Tuesday, July 25 that it is providing free consultations and healthcare services to the public this month.

This is part of its Maaasahan Mo Free Clinic initiative in partnership with over 100 Mercury Drug stores nationwide.

The free clinic offers different services including blood pressure checking, blood sugar testing, cholesterol screening and medical consultations. It is open to the public until September 2023.

According to the generics company, the initiative “seeks to promote disease prevention through patient education.”

“We encourage everyone to participate in this initiative and take advantage of this opportunity to receive basic medical services at no cost,” PHILUSA Corporation president and general manager Neogin Evangelista added.

Services are available in different locations across Quezon City, Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Pampanga, Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, Cagayan De Oro and General Santos City, among others. —Intern, Ingrid Alexandrea Delgado