‘Facekini’ usage increases in China amid extreme heat

The full-face mask accessory “Facekini” is now trending in China as people find ways to protect their skin from the record-breaking heat waves while chilling out on the beaches.

Facekini covers the person’s whole head with holes for the eyes, nose, and mouth. It protects the skin from sunburns and ultraviolet radiation exposure that causes skin cancer.

With its design inspired by the Peking Opera, Facekinis are typically made for swimmers and beachgoers.

It was invented in 2004 by Zhang Shifan who lived in Qingdao, China. Qingdao is a port city famous for its parks and beaches.

China in July set a record-breaking temperature of 52°C. The average heat index in its capital, Beijing, is 39°C. —Intern, Chelsea Costales