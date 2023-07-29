Viral: Animal caretaker’s selfie with Philippine Eagle, P1,000 bill

At the Philippine Eagle Foundation, Filipino-Canadian animal caretaker Lohwana Halaq has trained the country’s very own national eagle, the Philippine Eagle, to fly. In her latest TikTok video on Tuesday, she poses with a Philippine Eagle while holding up a P1,000 bank note.

Every time visitors come by, she receives questions as to what the Philippine Eagle looks like, surprised that they don’t know it’s on the P1,000 bill.

Filipino visitors would also ask her where the Philippine Eagle is even though it is just right next to her, hanging around her arm.

“I am literally holding the Philippine Eagle on my arm. I look at them look at my eagle, Sinag, and look back at them and point out ‘You are staring at the Philippine Eagle’,” she narrated.

Some Filipinos she interacted with abroad in Canada would also wonder the same thing. Again, Halaq is confused as to how they have not seen what a Philippine Eagle looks like, even though it is on their Philippine passport.

“It is clear that awareness plays a crucial role in species conservation from local to international recognition,” she said.

For Halaq, being an animal caretaker is worth it because saving the critically endangered such as the Philippine Eagle from extinction is part of preserving the country’s culture.

“Education is key,” she said. “There is improvement, and progress may be slow, but saving this species from extinction is worth it.”

Sinag, the Philippine eagle cared for by Halaq, was adopted in 2016 by the Philippine Airlines at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City.

The eagle is among the semen donors of the Philippine Eagle Conservation’s (PEC) breeding program to make his species less endangered. Once the eagles are successfully reproduced, trained and/or rehabilitated, the conservation will release the eagles back into the wild.

“It is imperative for the success of this species that the global community is aware and supporting all conservation efforts to avoid extinction. Let us not lose another world treasure due to human exploitation and apathy,” Halaq said.

According to the PEC, Halaq is also the first woman in history to flight train the Philippine Eagle.