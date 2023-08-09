Jaro priest is new Vice Rector of Collegio Filippino in Rome

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has appointed Fr. Marvin Tabion as the new Vice Rector and Oeconomus of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome.

He has replaced Fr. Jose Ray Ragudos of the Diocese of Alaminos, who held the post since 2017.

The appointment of the 45-year-old priest from the Archdiocese of Jaro was announced by the CBCP on Tuesday, August 8.

In his new role, he will assist the PCT Rector, Fr. Gregory Ramon Gaston of Manila, and will be responsible for overseeing the Collegio’s material, personnel, and financial matters.

Tabion is an alumnus of PCF and has recently completed his Licentiate in Leadership and Management from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

Established in 1961, the PCF serves as the home for Filipino diocesan priests studying at various pontifical universities in Rome.”

It is currently overseen by Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo, who serves as the chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on the PCF.