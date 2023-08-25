Help sought for Maui wildfire victims

The lay arm of the Philippine Catholic bishops echoed an appeal for help for the victims of the deadly wildfires that erupted on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The Council of the Laity of the Philippines or Laiko has penned an open letter to the public to support the relief efforts in Maui, where Filipinos constitute the second-largest population group.

Laiko president Raymond Cruz said that Filipino Catholics at the Maria Lanakila Parish Church are coming together to assist each other and the community.

“Although there are so many needs that have to be addressed in our own country, we simply cannot look away from the plight of our brothers and sisters,” Cruz said.

“The scale and intensity of the damages and number of lives that were lost are truly heart-breaking,” he said.

The four-day blazes that ignited on August 8 killed at least 115 people, including two Filipinos, making it one of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii’s state history.

Officials have reported that around 1,000 people remain unaccounted for, and some of the missing may never be found.

Financial donations can be sent to the Laiko organization’s BPI Intramuros bank account:

Account name: Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas, Inc.

Account number: 4955-8133-62

If you wish to send help directly to the Maui fire victims, you can visit the website of Maria Lanakila Church.