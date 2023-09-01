‘I am obsessed’: Pinay featured in foreign media for having ‘bunny teeth’ done

A Filipina is going viral in foreign media for splurging on a procedure to have “bunny teeth.”

Content creator Ulya Nikita Hagedorn from Palawan has been featured in the New York Post, The Sun and Ultimate for making the length of her two front teeth longer than the rest of her pearly whites.

According to the New York Post, the dental procedure cost her around $160.

Meanwhile, Ultimate reports that it cost her £6,000.

It was done in a dental clinic across a shopping mall in Puerto Princesa City.

A video of Ulya talking about the procedure was also uploaded online.

“I just came from a dentist. I just got my bunny teeth done. And I am obsessed. Disclaimer: I’ve always had bunny teeth but one of my two front teeth, na-chip siya. So I have to go back to the dentist and have it fixed,” she said in a TikTok clip on August 27.

“And I always kind of felt like it was a little too short. I kind of wanted them to be a little longer. So I took the chance and I asked my dentist if she can make it longer this time,” Ulya added.

The Filipina then showed off her bunny teeth in front of the camera in full view.

“I am obsessed. This might not be everybody’s cup of tea. Like, a lot of people might say that it’s too long, but I love it! I love it. It’s the perfect length na, I want it to be always be peeking out while I’m talking,” she said.

Ulya also said she will not have her two front teeth shortened.

In another video, the content creator said her bunny teeth are not veneers. but are dental fillings.

“Doesn’t hurt at all kasi the dentist just adds something, adds pasta lang,” Ulya said in a video posted by Ultimate.

A bunny tooth refers to the protruding front tooth in which the upper tooth sticks out more than the lower tooth.

A local dentist said that having bunny teeth done is more for the “aesthetic side“, adding that it is not really advisable.

According to dentist Leigh Ann Espejo-Mallari, turning a normal tooth into a bunny tooth costs around P3,000 each.

“May risk talaga ‘pag masyadong hinabaan ‘yung sa dalawang upper central incisors natin kasi puwedeng magkaroon ng speech problems,” she said to GMA Network’s “Pinoy MD.”

“Baka hindi tama ‘yung paglagay, maapektuhan ‘yung bite natin. ‘Pag naapektuhan ‘yung bite natin, maapektuhan din ‘yung temporal mandibular joint natin—which is ‘yung nagco-connect sa ating mandible or ‘yung panga natin dito sa maxilla natin, sa skull natin,” Leigh said.

She added that a tooth’s length affects how we bite.

“Kapag kasi naiba ‘yun dun sa usual na ano natin, magkakaroon tayo ng pag-locked jaw, sumakit [‘yung] leeg, sumakit ‘pag ngumunguya tayo. ‘Yun ‘yung magiging epekto nun,” the dentist said.

Leigh added that while there is nothing wrong with having a bunny tooth done, the patient should be aware of the consequences which include potential changes in one’s way of biting.