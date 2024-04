Thailand recorded 9.4 million foreign tourists in the first three months of this year, who contributed an estimated 454.6 billion baht ($12.4 billion) to the economy in spending, the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

Thailand is targeting a record of 40 million tourists this year, a figure close to that of pre-pandemic 2019.

— Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpant; Writing by Martin Petty