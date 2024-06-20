‘Sa mga gusto mag-resign’: Job portal references Duterte’s DepEd exit to promote services

A popular online job board drew attention after it referenced Vice President Sara Duterte’s resignation as Department of Education secretary in promoting its services.

Jobstreet Philippines on Wednesday shared an animated graphic of the government official with the in-line text: “Napagod maging secretary? Find a better job at Jobstreet.”

It was captioned with the following:

“PSA: Sa mga gusto mag-resign. If you’re not happy or contented, take this as a sign. Sana all may lakas ng loob mag-resign. Take this as a sign to find a better job, we are here to help.”

It also included a link to its website.

The post has earned 134,000 laughing reactions, 6,300 comments and 40,000 shares so far.

Its caption also underwent three edits, based on its Edit History.

The first version had the following text:

“Sara all (oops! ‘Sana all’) may lakas ng loob mag-resign. Take this as a sign to find a better job, we are here to help. Download the Jobstreet app now: https://bit.ly/3Pxqs30.”

The second version featured a longer caption.

“PSA: Sa mga gusto mag-resign. If you’re not happy or contented, take this as a sign. Sara all (oops! ‘Sana all’) may lakas ng loob magresign. Take this as a sign to find a better job, we are here to help. Download the Jobstreet app now: https://bit.ly/3Pxqs30.”

The final caption removed the wordplay on Duterte’s name altogether.

The post earned various reactions from Filipinos who expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Duterte tendered her resignation as secretary of the DepEd and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

READ: Sara Duterte resigns as education chief

Her exit as the department secretary removes her from the Marcos administration Cabinet after a year of flaring political tensions between both of their families.

Duterte said she personally submitted her resignation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang. It will take effect on July 19 or 30 days from June 19.

The vice president refused to answer why she stepped down from the position and immediately left after her press conference at the DepEd Central Office without taking questions.

During the press conference, Duterte said she resigned as the head of DepEd not out of “weakness” but due to “compassion for teachers and students.”

She and Marcos both ran under the “Uniteam” electoral alliance for the 2022 national elections with the platform banked on “unity” as key to recovering from the crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcos previously said Duterte wanted to head the Department of National Defense, citing the latter’s comments about security and terrorism.

She later said she had accepted the DepEd post instead to avoid intrigues that she would use the defense post to destroy the supposed unity forged by their camp.