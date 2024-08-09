Catholic communicators told: Stay true to Gospel amidst trolls, AI challenges

A Catholic bishop on Thursday urged Church communicators not to let trolls and bashers affect their mission.

Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit Jr, who heads the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Social Communications, said that as believers, their role is to spread the truth of the Gospel.

“In the midst and in front of bashers, trolls, creators’ block, and other realities that seem to be negative… we must not be deterred from our mission,” Maralit said.

He encouraged them to rise above attacks and stay committed to sharing the message of faith.

“We are called to be kind, but we also heard [that] we need to be firm,” said Maralit, who is also the bishop of Boac.

His remarks were delivered during his homily at the closing Mass of the National Catholic Social Communications Convention 2024 in Lipa City.

With the theme, “AI: Authentic Influencer for an Empowered Church,” the four-day convention brought together more than 300 diocesan social communication directors, workers and volunteers.

Discussions included modern tools such as artificial intelligence and their roles in evangelization.

While modern technology offers vast possibilities, he reminded Catholic communicators that a deep connection with Christ is crucial in fulfilling their true purpose and mission.

“The source and summit of Christian life should also be the source and summit of the social communications ministry,” Maralit said.

Maralit also pointed out that while AI operates on algorithms, the Church’s mission is guided by a deeper, divine purpose.

“Whether we like it or not, our mission is a call to holiness,” he said. (With reports from Earl Jerald Alpay)