‘Respect to you’: Dottie Ardina praised for speaking up on uniform issue

Golfer Dottie Ardina was lauded for speaking up about her and Bianca Pagdanganan’s situation in the Paris Olympics 2024 after officials addressed the viral uniform issue she talked about in a video.

The athlete responded to the statement of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), which said that their competition uniforms got caught in logistical issues involving the French customs and the apparel supplier.

Dottie said that the sporting bodies appeared to be washing their hands of the issue, adding that the competition uniforms sent to them had problems.

“May inutusan na bumili ng shirts para sa amin at lagyan ng flag logo or country initials. August 5 ng gabi, dumating ang mga bagong uniforms pero assorted brands and sizes at hindi kami terno ng teammate ko,” she wrote on Facebook on August 14.

“May ibang shirts, PAREHONG MALIIT sa amin. Hindi lang sa AKIN. Ang mas pangit pa, MALI ang stamp ng logo na PHI dahil nasa illalim ng collar at natatakpan ito. Walang nagawang tama,” the Olympian golfer added.

She also wrote that they were not provided with other equipment like golf balls, head covers, gloves and golf umbrella.

“Bags (locally made) at golf shoes lang ang nabigay sa amin. Mabuti po at may dala kaming sarili. ‘Di ko maisip kung bakit walang budget para sa mga gear at equipment na iyon. Talagang KULANG KULANG. Bakit parang ako pa ang binaliktad?” Dottie said.

“Ginamit na lamang naming ang dala naming sariling plain shirts at dahil meron naman dalang flag patches ang teammate ko, binigyan [niya] lang ako ng isang piraso na nililipat ko araw-araw sa gagamitn kong shirts,” she added.

The golfer stressed that the uniforms that were sent to them did not fit them and had the PHI logo underneath the collar and was not visible.

“Hindi ko pong piniling magsuot ng ibang uniforms o shirts, WALA po talaga akong choice kung hindi magsuot ng iba,” Dottie said.

She also bared that other Olympian golfers commented about their apparel as well.

“Nabanggit ko din po sa video ko na ‘nakakahiya’ dahil sobrang po talaga daming tao at hindi maiwasan magtanong ang ibang players sa akin. ‘Your flag is peeling off’ o ‘You did not get uniforms?’ ‘That’s a lot of tapes. They did not provide you head covers?’ Hindi ko na po alam ang isasagot ko,” the golfer said.

Dottie said that she spoke up in the hopes that future athletes, especially golfers like them, would be able to have better Olympic experiences.

“Ako po ay walang masamang intensiyon. Alam ko po na sa paggawa ko ng video ay madaming sumupprta at may nagalit din at nagsasabing ‘Wala ‘yan sa uniform!’ o ‘Maglaro na lang, puro pa reklamo.’ Ang gusto ko lang naman po ay maayos at magmukhang presentable kami bilang atleta ng bayan at para din mataas ang tingin ng ibang bansa sa Pilipinas,” she said.

Dottie’s post has earned 12,000 likes and reactions, 3,100 shares, and 61 comments, with some of her fellow Filipinos applauding her for speaking up to the sports officials instead of staying silent.

“Proud of you, Dottie and Bianca, for what you’ve achieved. Most importantly, respect to you for having the courage to speak out and air your side. Kahit anong mangyari, proud kami sa’yo!” a Facebook user wrote.

“We’re very proud of you, Dottie! Not only did you and Bianca exceed expectations in Paris, but you found the courage to speak out against the injustices that were done to you, not for your benefit, but for the benefit of the athletes that will follow you. Bravo!” another online user commented.

“I’m so sorry to hear this, Dottie. We’re still proud of you and your teammate! And I hope this won’t happen again in future tournaments [or] Olympics,” wrote another Pinoy.

“Ganda ng pagkasabi! It’s much harder to speak up than to stay silent. Nice one, Dot!!!” wrote a different user.

“Well done, Dottie! So sorry to hear about the lack of support you and Bianca received. [Nakaka-proud] lalo ‘yung courage mo to stand up and speak up against those responsible,” another Pinoy said.

“Hope they are held accountable! You girls did very well despite all of the theatrics behind the scenes! Thank you for all your dedication to the sport and for making your kababayans proud!” the user added.

Financial support for national athletes has been a constant issue, with Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz previously asking for funding during her training, to Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena being accused of supposed embezzlement by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association.

Chess grandmaster Wesley So also cited his fear of not receiving financial support from the government as a reason for switching citizenships to the United States.

Gov’t to boost sports development

Last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to boost the government’s support for athletes.

He cited the PSC’s five-year sports development plan for 2023 to 2028, which seeks to address the longstanding concerns of Filipino athletes and encourage the private sector to support sports development in the country.

During the Palace’s welcoming ceremonies for the Paris Olympics 2024 athletes on August 13, Marcos said he would continue to develop the country’s sports program.

He said he would reach out to the Pinoy Olympians on how to further improve it.

“I want to be part of the development of sports in the Philippines. Na-iwan-iwanan na tayo,” the chief executive said.

“If you can consider that all of these athletes who have done so well and have made us so proud, there’s no official, technical support from the government,” he added.