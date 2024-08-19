Bishop: Church’s true influence is sharing God’s mercy, not chasing ‘likes’

In a world rife with misinformation and “fake news”, a Catholic bishop emphasized on August 6 that the Church’s true influence lies in sharing the truth of God’s mercy, compassion and kindness.

Bishop Jose Rapadas of Iligan told Catholic communicators that by embodying these virtues in their ministry, they make God’s kingdom visible and appreciated in the world.

“To be effective and authentic influencers for the Church… we have to witness to the mercy and compassion of God,” Rapadas said.

“God’s kingdom will be appreciated by the world through our kindness when we witness to that,” he stressed, adding, “That’s an important task of our social communication.”

The bishop made the statement in his homily during Mass on the second day of the National Catholic Social Communication Convention in Lipa City.

More than 300 social communication ministry workers and volunteers are gathered for the event, which runs until August 8.