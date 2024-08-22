Snake on the loose: Reptile causes vehicular traffic along CAVITEX

Trigger Warning: Contains graphic descriptions related to animal death

A snake crossing the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway or CAVITEX caused vehicular traffic on Wednesday morning.

CAVITEX is a 14-kilometer expressway that spans from Roxas Boulevard and exits to Bacoor City and Kawit, Cavite.

It was designed to strengthen the commercial link between Metro Manila and the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

Meanwhile, a picture of the reptile was posted by a motoring publication on Facebook on August 21, reporting that it caused a build-up of vehicles on the expressway.

Another report by ABS-CBN’s citizen journalism arm said that the snake died after crossing the CAVITEX around 9 a.m. that day.

Val Vijandre, identified in the report as the social media point person of CAVITEX, said that the animal came from mangroves near the expressway.

Public Estates Authority Tollways Corp. Environment Safety and Health Specialist Ulysses Sara also said that the snake might have been run over because its head was crushed.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Raymond Led claimed on Wednesday that the reptile was set aside and would be buried.

A Facebook group dedicated to identifying snakes in the country also claimed that the snake in CAVITEX was a reticulated python.

Reticulated pythons are known to be the longest snakes in the world. The nonvenomous species is native to the rainforests of Southern Asia.