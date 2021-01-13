Hanz Cua predicts Gerald Anderson may father a ‘baby boy’ this year

Feng shui consultant Hanz Cua or “Master Hanz” said that there is a possibility actor Gerald Anderson might father a “baby boy” this year as he shared some of his predictions for Kapamilya actors.

ABS-CBN’s resident feng shui expert appeared in the network’s “Magandang Buhay” on January 1 where he shared his predictions pertaining to the actor’s love life, as inquired by program host Karla Estrada.

Cua said the actor is born under the Year of the Earth Snake and then added that the snake this year is “very compatible” with the Year of the Ox.

Anderson is born on March 7, 1989.

“So Year of the Snake ngayon, magandang taon ‘to magpakasal, magandang taon ‘to magka-baby. Sa chart po ni Gerald Anderson this year, may tsansa or may possibility of baby boy,” he said.

Cua is known for sharing his predictions based on the 12 Chinese Zodiac Signs.

Last May, he broke his silence after being criticized for saying that the year 2020 would be a “strong, prosperous and lucky year” amid the string of events that hounded Filipinos such as the Taal Volcano eruption and the coronavirus pandemic.

Cua reiterated that feng shui is “not 100 percent perfect” and likened it to that of weather forecasts in which meteorologists cannot necessarily give accurate predictions, only an outlook.

Romance rumors with Julia

Last year, former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed in a now-deleted post that Julia Barretto became pregnant during the lockdown and that Anderson was the father.

The rumor was shortly quashed by the actress herself, who shared a picture of her showing off her toned abs with a caption written in all caps: “FAKE NEWS.”

Some of her fellow showbiz personalities supported her initiative in the comments section.

However, speculations continued to grow about her relationship with Anderson, who was her co-star in the 2019 romance film “Between Maybes.”

Barretto recently shared through TikTok that she is “taken” and that she prefers an “older” and an “AFAM.”

“AFAM” is a colloquial term for a “foreigner assigned in Manila.”

Anderson is older than her by eight years and has American blood due to his father.

Last November, Barretto said that she is in love but declined to reveal further details.