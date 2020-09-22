‘Get ’em’: Celebrities back Julia Barretto after she quashed pregnancy rumors as ‘fake news’

Fellow celebrities rallied behind Julia Barretto after she debunked pregnancy rumors with a picture of her toned abs and a caption saying it was “fake news.”

Former broadcaster Jay Sonza earlier claimed that she was pregnant with Gerald Anderson‘s baby.

The 23-year-old Kapamilya talent’s photo uploaded Tuesday showed her smiling while also showing off her toned abs. Her caption was “FAKE NEWS” in all caps, accompanied by a smiling emoji.

The picture immediately gained traction online and some fellow showbiz personalities expressed their support to her in the comments thread.

Some of those who commented are TV host-blogger Divine Lee, actress-dancer Chie Filomeno and actresses Miles Ocampo, Alex Gonzaga and Gabbi Garcia.

Others who likewise threw support at Barretto are singers Darren Espanto and Moira Dela Torre and beauty queen Francesca Taruc.

Filmmaker and director Antoinette Jadaone and Magui Ford, Daniel Padilla’s younger sister, also commented on Barretto’s post.

Here are some of their comments on her post:

Sonza previously claimed in a now-unavailable Facebook post that Barretto was supposedly pregnant with Anderson, her co-star in romance film “Between Maybes.”

“Congratulations sa aking kapitbahay sa Congressional Village, Bahay Toro, Quezon City,” Sonza wrote, as quoted by reports.

“Napatunayan nina Visoy (visayan tisoy) Gerald Anderson at anak nina Dennis Padilla at Marjorie na si Julia Barreto na kapuwa hindi sila baog,” he added.

Sonza also claimed that Barretto supposedly got impregnated during quarantine period.

“After months of love lockdown and ESQ (exact sex quadrant) – may nabuo sa sinapupunan ni Julia,” Sonza wrote.

Earlier this month, a showbiz website released an article asking if Anderson could’ve supposedly brought Barretto to his beach resort in Zambales.

It featured some social media posts of Filipinos who claimed that the actress was allegedly staying with the actor before.

However, both Barretto and Anderson remained mum on this allegation.