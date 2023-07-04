Celebs ride viral ‘Bakit malungkot ang beshie ko?’ trend with dance moves

The viral “Bakit malungkot ang beshie (or beshy) ko” phrase has transformed from an internet punchline into an actual choreography.

This was evident in how some local celebrities are (literally) jumping on the trend by doing cartwheels inspired by gay friends, MJ Ortega and Lala Vilegenio of Navotas City, following the re-emergence of their clips on social media.

MJ and Lala are the two viral sensations of their community who became famous for their flexibility and fluid talent in gymnastics.

Reports said that they established a young gay community in 2018 called “Barbitch” with the help of Dhang, an adult who acts as their mother figure.

This community holds activities like a pageant called “Little Miss Gay,” dance contests and showdowns and volleyball competitions in their barangay.

According to GMA News Online, when MJ decided to join the L”ittle Miss Gay” competition, it was Lala who helped her with her gymnastics routine.

The two later went viral after clips of their talent were uploaded on social media.

This eventually landed them a feature in the Kapuso network’s drama anthology “Magpakailanman,” particularly on its Nov. 2, 2019 episode.

It was later uploaded by the network on YouTube in 2021.

Clips of the iconic scene featuring MJ asking Lala why she is sad while doing a cartwheel emerged on social media by 2023, with users inserting cartwheeling emojis between each word.

This was turned into a viral phrase that prompted brand, entities, and some people to use it in their promotional materials and posts.

Local celebrities are, however, elevating the trend by actually doing cartwheels and splits, similar to MJ and Lala’s moves in the drama anthology.

Among the most popular personalities who rode the trend was Kapuso “Drama King” Dennis Trillo, who calls himself “a serious actor” on his TikTok bio.

The actor uploaded a clip of himself doing cartwheels and a split with expressions.

He also completed the scene by lip-synching the famous dialogue between the two gay friends.

“Ba’t malungkot ang beshie ko? Kasi malungkot ang lola mo,” Dennis’ lip-synched.

His TikTok clip has earned a whopping number of 1.2 million likes, 50,500 bookmarks, 19,100 shares, and over 18,000 comments so far.

Another entry features Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes flexing her gymnastic skills as well.

Meanwhile, actresses Alexa Ilacad and Chie Filomeno did their own twist by sharing the moves — with Alexa doing the cartwheels and Chie doing the split.

Chie’s brother, Rio Filomeno, also shared a clip of the actress doing cartwheels and a split with the caption: “3 [tatlong] beses ko na siya na-uto para dito (rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji)”

Actress Jillian Ward also joined the trend but did her own version by doing a split and a dance instead of the cartwheel-split combo.

Celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young likewise showed off their cartwheeling skills while the actor’s brother, Emilio Daez, delivered the punchline following the iconic dialogues uttered by the pair.

“Talaga ba?” Emilio said after their moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikael Daez (@mikaeldaez)

Actress-comedienne Ashley Rivera, popularly known as her online persona “Petra Mahalimuyak,” also shared her own entry to the trend.

“Madi-disgrasya na pero busy [pa rin] ang beshy ko,” she wrote as a caption.