Filipino Knights urged to take leading role in opposing Freemasonry

The world leader of the Knights of Columbus (K of C) has asked Filipino members to take action against the increasing number of Masons in the Philippines.

Patrick Kelly, supreme knight of the Catholic fraternal organization, emphasized that freemasonry “is fundamentally opposed to our Catholic faith.”

The Vatican had called for a “coordinated strategy” to combat growing Masonic membership in the Philippines.

READ: Vatican calls for ‘coordinated strategy’ as more Filipinos join Masonic lodges

“As Knights, we can play a leading role in bringing that strategy to life,” Kelly said during a meeting with Filipino Knights in Manila on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Blessed Fr. Michael McGivney founded the K of C in 1882, largely to help young Catholic men avoid freemasonry in the 19th century.

“Now, in the 21st century, we can lead again,” Kelly said, referring to the Order’s “Cor” (heart) initiative, which aims to strengthen Catholic men as missionary disciples through prayer, formation, and fraternity.

“If we give young Filipino men a place to grow in faith and fraternity, they’ll avoid the freemasons. We need to show them that they can find what they’re looking for in the Knights of Columbus,” he said.

A November 2013 note from the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith reiterated that Catholics are still banned from joining organizations associated with Freemasonry.

The dicastery’s prefect, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, stated that the principles of Masonic lodges are irreconcilable with Church doctrines.

The Vatican urged Filipino bishops to publicly reiterate the Church’s teaching that Masonic membership is prohibited under canon law.

It also proposed a nationwide catechesis program in all Philippine parishes, presented in a way “accessible to the people,” to explain the Church’s teaching against Freemasonry.

“In the Philippines, Cor can help address a growing challenge,” Kelly added.

The Knights of Columbus now has more than 2.1 million members worldwide, with over half a million Filipino Knights spread across nearly 4,000 councils in the country.

Human trafficking

Kelly also encouraged the Filipino Knights to engage in the fight against human trafficking.

“No human being should ever be bought or sold,” he added.

In Cebu, the Knights have launched a program in partnership with Arise Foundation to help spot the signs of human trafficking and sound the alarm.

“As Knights, we fulfill Father McGivney’s founding vision of protecting the most vulnerable, especially women and children,” Kelly said.

Charity, family, and life are also the foremost important principles of the organization.

“… We have the hope that comes from faith. It compels us to continue building up our parishes and our families,” he said.