Meet the TikToker who can impersonate Toni G, Leni, Kathryn, Risa, more

TikTok creator Toniyuh started earning a following in one corner of the internet with her voice impersonations of actress-singer Toni Gonzaga.

Later on, she showed more and more range from her arsenal as she imitates various personalities likeactress Kathryn Bernardo, former vice president Leni Robredo, social media personality Kween Yasmin andQuezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

A TikTok video of Toniyuh singing in character to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi”, garnered more than 2.6 million views and 350,000 likes.

“Kuhang kuha si Kween Yasmin,” one Pinoy user commented.

“Now that’s TALENT 😭,” another said.

Another popular upload of hers is a voice impersonation of Sen. Risa Hontiveros, referencing a heated exchange between the senator and Vice President Sara Duterte last week.

“New character unlocked ka na naman 😭,” a Filipino online wrote.

“All purpose queen talaga ma 😭😭😭😭,” commented another TikToker, stunned by her versatility.

The communication arts graduate who graduated with honors has already guested in multiple shows like GMA’s “Dapat Alam Mo”, TV5’s “Top 5 Mga Kuwentong Marc Logan”, DWPM Radyo 360’s “Wow Sikat!”, and Abante Teletabloid’s “KaLogan”.

One of her earliest uploads dates back to her university life, when she used her voice impersonations in class skits.

“It all started nung nagho-host ako sa school namin back then, ginagaya ko si Mimiyuuh and then marami nagsasabi na may timbre daw akong Toni G. So, in-impersonate ko na rin,” she told Interaksyon.

Toniyuh also shared, some of her voice impersonations are acts of play, which became part of her effortless comical appeal.

Other parts of her overall branding include her iconic bangs and short hair, along with consistent low-image resolution uploads.

Currently, Toniyuh has about 100,000 followers and 5.8 million likes on TikTok.

“I am beyond grateful especially sa magaganda at nakakatuwang comments nila about me. And so far, maganda yung feedback nila and wala naman pong hurtful comments,” she shared.