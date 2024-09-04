Internet remembers brands that promised freebies to Alice Guo

The internet did not forget the brands that joked about offering freebies to fugitive Tarlac mayor Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, when she was still nowhere to be found.

Indonesian authorities earlier on Wednesday, September 4, arrested Guo, who is suspected to be behind gaming scams in the Philippines, in Tangerang City of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Prior to her arrest, local brands joked about giving her freebies and perks, provided she claimed it “personally.”

It was an attempt to make her appear following her public disappearance beginning July.

Food brands, for example, had vowed to give her free meals, beverages and other services.

Now, online users remembered the viral drive to get Guo to surface. The hilarious campaign was inspired by brands giving two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo perks for making history at the Olympics.

FFTM, a social media account specializing in Pinoy pop culture, posted a meme reaction with the text: “Mga brands na nag-post ng mga freebies after malamang babalik si Alice Guo.”

“Panindigan niyo ‘yan, ha,” the page joked on the caption.

Sskait Comics also released an illustration featuring Alice and the brands that have joked about giving the dismissed mayor perks.

“Alice Guo is now ready to claim her incentives and freebies from different brands pagbalik niya ng Pinas,” the comics said.

An online user also reacted to reports of Alice’s arrest by using a viral meme featuring “Tawag ng Tanghalan” contestant Querubin Llavore.

“Alice Guo nung nahuli sa Jakarta, Indonesia pero naalalang may brand deals sa Pinas,” the user wrote.

Alice Guo nung nahuli sa Jakarta, Indonesia pero naalalang may brand deals sa Pinas: pic.twitter.com/lws5963wiK — IG: robismore (@robismore) September 4, 2024

Alice is facing a series of legal cases in the Philippines which include violations of the National Internal Revenue Code and Anti-Money Laundering Act, as well as complaints of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The arrest

Guo was arrested along with a Chinese citizen purported to be a monk, Jakarta law minister Supratman Andi Agtas said. It was earlier reported that it was a Chinese cop who helped her escape the Philippines in July amid heightened scrutiny and crackdown on POGOs, or Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Photos of her arrest show her with her hair cut short and without her glasses. Before this, she was last spotted in public wearing prescription glasses and with long hair.

The former mayor is set to be deported to the Philippines, where she will be handed to law enforcement and then to the Senate, which has a standing arrest warrant against her for snubbing hearings about her alleged ties to illegal POGOs.