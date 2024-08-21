Freebies: Brands offer perks for Alice Guo’s return amid reported departure

Several businesses are offering perks to dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping, enticing her to return to the Philippines following reports of her fleeing the country amid several complaints against her.

The controversial local chief executive once again made headlines when opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday bared that the former had fled the country and traveled to Malaysia and Singapore.

The senator said that she received information that Guo left the Philippines on July 17 using her Philippine passport and arrived in Malaysia on July 18. The latter also met her parents, Lin Wen Yi and Guo Jian Zhong, in Singapore when she arrived on July 21.

But the lawyer who notarized her counter-affidavit for the non-bailable human trafficking case she is facing claimed to have encountered Guo in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on August 14.

Lawyer Elmer Galicia claimed that the embattled mayor presented her driver’s license and had the counter-affidavit notarized.

According to jurisprudence, “a notary public should not notarize a document unless the persons who signed the same are the very persons who executed it and personally appeared before him to attest to the contents and truth of what is stated therein.”

However, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco on August 19 said they had received information that Guo illegally traveled to Malaysia on July 21. She then flew to Singapore.

He added that she went to Singapore with her siblings, Shiela Leal and Wesley Leal Guo.

Tansingco clarified that while Guo’s name is listed in the immigration lookout bulletin issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ), her supposed departure is not recorded in the BI’s system and centralized database.

On July 13, the Senate, through Hontiveros’ committee, issued a contempt citation and order to arrest Guo for refusing to appear before the committee’s investigation into alleged scams and human trafficking related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

Apart from this, Guo is facing a qualified trafficking complaint at the DOJ over her alleged ties with the raided illegal POGO in Bamban, Tarlac.

By August 21, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned that “heads will roll” in relation to the dismissed mayor’s reported departure.

“We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people’s trust and aided in her flight. A full-scale investigation is already underway, and those responsible will be suspended and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Following reports of Guo supposedly fleeing the country, some local businesses have offered her perks in jest to encourage the former mayor to come back to the country.

Brothers Burger

“Hey Alice Guo, we miss having you with us! Come back and enjoy a FREE duo meal on us. See you soon at Brothers!” Brothers Burger said.

Default Cafe Pub

“Unli na din para dun sa nagtatago sa south… baka gusto mo… ” a bar said, potentially referencing fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy in relation to his human trafficking case.

Waterifik Purified Water

A water business said Guo “must be present” when she claims her reward of “free lifetime supply of purified water.”

drooki

“FREE COOKIES for Alice Guo or to whoever can find her. Just message our page to claim. (Alice, we know you’re out there. Your browser history is just ‘cookie recipes’ and ‘how to disappear completely.),” a food business quipped.

Mama Dragon’s Bulaluhan atbp.

“Congratulations ALICE GUO! FREE Lifetime Supply of BULALO @Mama Dragon’s Bulaluhan atbp. Sandoval Avenue Palatiw Pasig City. Must be present during claiming your Juicylicious Tenderlicious Bulalo. Ano pa hinihintay mo, bumalik [ka na] ng Pilipinas for your unli bulalo,” a food business said.

JML Music

“Presented to Mayor Alice Guo. This Free Campaign Jingle Certificate is claimable personally. Set a meeting with us, Mayor. Gustong-gusto ka namin ma-meet in person. Daig mo pa si Carlos Yulo! See yah soon, Mayor,” a music services business quipped.

Mr. Lemon – Babag 1 LLC

“Hey Alice Guo, we miss you dearly! And for that, we are giving you 3 FREE Mr. Lemon Drinks! Please claim your prize, valid until today only! See you around!” a beverage business said.

Parak Clothing

“Dear MAYOR ALICE GUO, [Uwi ka na] ng Pinas, beh, para ma-claim mo na ‘yung regalo namin sa’yo. Feel free to DM us so we can assist you immediately!” a clothing brand said.

Wait-Tea Café

“COME HOME, ALICE GUO! MAY FREE KA NA NG COMBO MEAL,” a cafe wrote.

Coffee Break – UCC Congressional Campus

“IYKYK [If you know, you know] Free Drink for Alice Guo but personal pick up here at Coffee Break – UCC Congressional Campus,” a coffee brand said.

Velanica Resort

“Alice Guo probably just went on a vacation overseas, that’s why she left. Velanica Resort invites Alice Guo to a free 22-hour stay once she comes back to the Philippines. Velanica Resort is available for booking, PM for inquiries,” a resort in Laguna said.

Kaffee Kave

“CONGRATULATIONS, MS. ALICE GUO! We are delighted to announce that you won free drinks from us which you can pick up anytime from our store only,” a coffee shop wrote.

YP4K Warrior Fitness Center

“HEY ALICE GUO, WE MISS HAVING YOU WITH US! COME BACK AND ENJOY A [FREE] LIFE TIME GYM ACCESS. SEE YOU SOON AT YP4K! T A G A L A N M O P A ! ! !” a fitness center quipped.

Slowdays Cafe

“FREE COFFEE for miss Alice Guo. Uwi [ka na], bhie, and claim your coffee dito sa Slowdays cafe,” a cafe wrote.

LSE Coffee House

“We are looking for: Alice Guo. Uwi ka na to claim your free drinks,” another coffee business said.

Le Shoepacopra

“Hey Alice Guo, we miss having you with us! Come back and enjoy a FREE Jordan 1 Travis Scott Olives on us. See you soon and Thank you for supporting Le Shoepacopra,” a shoe business said.

Street Sole Society-Tupi

“Hey Alice Guo, we miss you!!!! Come back now and enjoy your FREE sneakers! See you soon,” a shoe reseller wrote.

Captain Bowl

“Congratulations, Madam Alice Guo, for successfully leaving the country! Your Lifetime Free Loming Batangas Overload on us, umuwi ka na, please!” a restaurant quipped.

Ikigai 564

“Alice Guo might be evading the law, but she can’t escape our free ramen — if she’s smart, she’ll make a pit stop! Tara na, Alice!” a ramen restaurant said.

Ala Cinco Staycation

“FREE 2 [TWO] DAYS [AND ONE] NIGHT ACCOMMODATION for Alice Guo from Ala Cinco Staycation!! Terms and Condition: Makabalik ng Pilipinas,” an airbnb site quipped.

Pet Bros Vet Clinic

“Hello, Former Mayor Alice Guo, we miss having you with us! Come back and enjoy a free 3 [three] sacks of Dog Food on us. See you soon at Pet Bros Vet Clinic,” a veterinary clinic wrote.

1of1 Coffee × Bombshelter

“Alice Guo, balik [ka na], may gift ka sa’min. Claim mo free iced coffee mo sa Kalivungan Festival, nandun kami,” another food business said.

Agimat: Kape + Kultura

“Congrats, idol! Please claim your free drink for life dito sa Pilipinas. Uwi ka na, ha,” a local brand said.

Tara Pares

“Hey Alice Guo, we miss having you with us! Come back and enjoy a FREE PARES SOLO on us. See you soon at TARA PARES!” a food business said.

Doc Gab

Veterinarian Gab Almera, or “Doc Gab,” said his team is offering the embattled mayor “free kapon slots, free cat or dog vaccine, free blood tests, hatid-sundo service, and lifetime consultation” if she physically appears.

Cleaning Lady

A cleaning service is also giving Guo “free lifetime home deep cleaning,” provided she is “present in the unit during the actual cleaning.”

Some brands took similar initiatives when artistic gymnast Carlos Yulo made history in the Philippine Olympics by winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

