Pinoys lament tedious Immigration screening after Alice Guo left Philippines

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has gone missing and the public is not happy about it.

There was a wave of public outrage across social media after Sen. Risa Hontiveros reported that Guo fled the country, with the public pointing fingers at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and accusing authorities of negligence despite the typically strict enforcement of airport security measures.

Authorities have been on the lookout for the dismissed Bamban mayor after being under scrutiny for links to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). She has also been linked to human trafficking charges in a POGO compound in Bamban.

Apart from alleged ties to POGOs, Guo made headlines after her citizenship and identity were questioned in a series of Senate hearing because of inconsistencies in her testimonies and documents. She was also accused of being a Chinese spy.

The mayor has since denied allegations against her and evaded the public eye, prompting issuance of arrest warrant against her.

On Wednesday, however, Hontiveros revealed that the fugitive fled the country last month, initially escaping to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia before reportedly making her way to Singapore and then to Bantam, Indonesia. Hontiveros noted that this was the same day the Senate issued a contempt citation and arrest order against Guo.

“I am now in receipt of information that, in fact, this person was already out of the country on July 18, 2024, to Kuala Lumpur. She entered [Malaysia] 12:17:13 … of July 18…,” Hontiveros said during the Senate plenary session.

The senator also added that Guo’s face was not visible in any CCTV airport footage, which raised suspicion that some authorities had helped her escape the country.

“Who allowed this travesty to happen? Who is responsible for this? Alice Guo could not just have left without getting help from government officials. It’s like we’re fried in our own lard,” she said.

On July 18, BI reported that the names “Alice Guo” and “Guo Hua Ping” have both been placed in the immigration lookout bulletin. Despite this, it appears that Guo managed to leave the country without passing the required immigration checks. Guo Hua Ping is the alleged real name of Guo, according to Hontiveros and Sen. Win Gatchalian.

The development on Guo’s case did not sit well with Filipinos who lamented the stringent screening process being implemented by BI on Philippine passport holders.

Through memes and satirical videos, they juxtaposed the screening process of the BI for ordinary Filipinos and the suspected accommodation to let Guo leave the country.

In a satirical post by content producer PGAG on X (formerly Twitter), the typical Immigration interview process for travelers who are leaving the Philippines was featured.

The scene depicted the usual rigorous procedures until an individual named Guo entered the picture. With just a simple phone call, the process suddenly became effortless for her, showing the perceived disparities in how immigration protocols are enforced.

"Nag GUO GUO GUO na siya papunta sa ibang bansa," the post read

“Nag GUO GUO GUO na siya papunta sa ibang bansa,” the post read

“A good and proper depiction on how @immigPH worked with criminals by allowing them to go in and out of the country,” an online user said.

Another satirical post by comedian Tuesday Vargas on Facebook echoed the same frustration, emphasizing the strict questioning endured at the Immigration stalls in airports. Meanwhile, for the character depicting Guo, officers appeared to have no further or unnecessary questions, granting her approval easily.

“Babalik naman pala agad eh. Kalma. #alicereadygetsetguo,” her caption read.

Last year, BI made headlines after several travelers missed their flights or were offloaded following lengthy interviews and several document requirements.

This process was pointed out by several Filipinos who cannot help but compare Immigration officers’ rigorous screening of ordinary citizens.

“Pag normal na Pilipino pa[h]irapan pa makaalpas sa immigration eh, grabe ang kaba kapag sumalang na sa immigration pero si Alice Guo parang wala lang eh [HAHAHAH]. Ang matindi r’yan kalat na sa buong bansa yung issue niya pero napalabas pa rin,” an online user shared.

“Buti pa ang isang Alice Guo, hindi hiningan ng yearbook at grad pic ng Bureau of Immigration,” human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said on X.

According to the guidelines on departure formalities for international bound passengers in all airports and seaports in the country, travelers departing the Philippines are subject to primary inspection requiring from them passport, roundtrip ticket, visa when required.

“The Bureau of Immigration shall conduct a secondary inspection of a traveler, when deemed necessary, for the purpose of protecting vulnerable victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment and other related offenses, through the assessment of the following circumstances,” the guidelines read.

Meanwhile, following the confirmation that Guo illegally fled the country, Hontiveros on Tuesday called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel Guo’s passport to limit her travels.

The Department of Justice also ordered probe into Guo’s escape.