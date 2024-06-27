‘Paano nangyari ito?’: Further probe into Alice Guo’s confirmed identity sought

“Paano nangyari ito?”

This was one of the questions raised after Sen. Risa Hontiveros announced on Thursday that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed that the fingerprint of Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese citizen, matches with suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who is accused of having ties with illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) hubs in parts of Bamban and Porac, Pampanga.

“Mayor Alice, walang sikretong hindi nabubunyag,” Hontiveros said in a Facebook post.

“She is a Chinese national masquerading as a Filipino citizen to facilitate crimes being committed by POGO,” she added.

This revelation came a day after the NBI discovered another registered citizen named Alice Leal Guo who shares the same birthday as Guo.

“This revelation is not the end. Guo Hua Ping, soon, we will know the full extent of your deception. Magpapatuloy ang aming imbestigasyon sa Senado,” Hontiveros warned.

Pinoys react to proven identity

Following this development, many Filipinos called for an intensified the investigation into the Guo’s identity.

“Dapat more investigation pa [ang kailangan] diyan kay Alice, kung sino ba talaga ang na sa likod niyan,” a Facebook user commented on the senator’s post.

“Paano nangyari ‘to jusko [diyos ko],” another commenter said.

“The PSA should start cleaning up. They should be compelled to start identifying similar cases of politicians, big business owners like banks and utilities, casinos to criminal syndicates… Then the Bureau of Immigration should be compelled to round up every PRC national and look into their status. Anyone who fails to comply should be subject to immediate deportation. PRC nationals should not be allowed to stay for more than 15 days if they’re tourists,” an online user suggested.

Meanwhile, Guo once more trended on X (formerly Twitter) as many question the next possible actions for her.

“This implies na hindi po siya Filipino citizen, right? ano po yung consequences?” an X user asked.

“Why is she still not in jail? She has been lying through her teeth in the Senate. That’s perjury. Fingerprints do not lie but this spy’s mouth did,” another person said on X.