Looking for a new series to watch? Pinoys suggest Senate hearings

The Senate inquiry into Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s ties to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and her identity has taken twists and turns akin to a television drama.

Some Filipinos, both appalled and entertained, have tuned in to the perceived drama that kept unravelling.

In jest, some Pinoys recommend Senate hearings for those who are looking for a new series to watch.

“suggest ka nga series” senate hearing teh — Anji (@anjiqty) May 26, 2024

The post garnered over 8,400 likes.

The post earned over 39,000 reactions and 59,000 shares.

“Netflix and Chill? Tulfo and Chill? Nah, I do hearings and chill,” the Facebook poster wrote in the comments.

“The best series in PH so far,” another online user commented.

Meanwhile, a Korean drama page likened the Senate hearings involving Alice to the plot of “Queen of Tears” where a “simple” female protagonist who has a memory problem owns a chopper.

The post currently has 50,000 likes and 4,400 shares.

“Baka k-drama fan din yan si Mayor Alice,” one user commented.

On TikTok, Senate hearing edits also rake in numbers.

Sen. Loren Legarda’s clip amassed over 4.9 million views and 382,000 likes.

On the other hand, Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ TikTok playlist on the hearings also went viral, with the most viewed video having 30.9 million views.

Her latest upload on the 20-part series currently has 1.3 million views.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality is set to look further into Guo’s unexplained assets and alleged ties to POGOs.

The panel plans to have an executive session where senators will privately discuss the matter followed by another public hearing.

The Philippine Senate regularly posts their hearing schedule on their website.