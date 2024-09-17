Thousands to gather for annual Virgen de Los Remedios Mass at LA Cathedral

Thousands of devotees from diverse nationalities will gather on Sept. 22 for the annual Virgen de los Remedios Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California, a tradition introduced by Filipino immigrants nearly 20 years ago.

The festivities will begin with a procession to assemble at the cathedral plaza at 3 p.m., and will be followed with a concelebrated Mass to be presided over by Bishop Clarence Silva of Honolulu.

Silva is a member of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church and chairman of USCCB Subcommittee on Asian and Pacific Island Affairs.

Now in its 18th year in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the tradition was initiated by Kapampangans, whose deep devotion to the Blessed Mother has been a source of unity and spiritual renewal for various communities.

The devotion to the Virgen de los Remedios traces back to Pampanga’s first bishop, Cesar Maria Guerrero, who in 1952, amid a growing communist insurgency, entrusted the province to the patronage of the Blessed Mother. He sent her image to visit towns and villages, encouraging the faithful to pray the rosary and seek peace.

In 1956, Pope Pius XII bestowed a canonical crown upon the revered image. Since then, Kapampangans around the world have invoked the Blessed Mother’s intercession for peace, safety, healing, and family unity.

The tradition also reflects the long-standing ties between Kapampangans and Americans, forged at Clark Air Base in Pampanga – once the largest US Air Force facility outside the United States.

In 2006, a replica of the Virgen de los Remedios was brought to the archdiocese, marking the beginning of the annual celebration in Los Angeles.