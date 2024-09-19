Small Laude’s grocery vlog resurfaces amid viral customer rant on packaging

Socialite and content creator Small Laude‘s grocery shopping vlog with her sister Alice Eduardo resurfaced amid a customer’s viral complaint about a grocery shop’s packaging practices.

“Banlaw Spaces” host-speaker @pauloinmanila or Paulo on Wednesday, September 18, posted a clip from Small’s earliest vlogs where she visited S&R with her sister Alice.

“Nag-grocery naman si Tita Alice [and] Tita Small sa S&R with the same experience sa Landers, hindi naman sila nag-reklamo on how the baggers packed the grocery items,” he wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Paulo accompanied it with a clip from the vlog in which Small and Alice arrive at the house while their helpers unload their grocery items placed in open boxes.

Nag grocery naman si Tita Alice & Tita Small sa S&R with the same experience sa Landers hindi naman sila nag reklamo on how the baggers packed the grocery items. pic.twitter.com/8cEuuxmBlY — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) September 18, 2024

His post has earned 995,300 views, 8,400 likes, 467 reposts and 93 replies so far, with some online users comparing the content with that of a customer who recently went viral for ranting against Landers Superstore’s packaging.

“Tagal ng ganyan ang lagayan sa groceries mo sa S&R, but I think iyong complain ni boy na nag-post sa social media ay ‘di masyadong safe ang box na pinagtagpi-tagpi ang carton. Pero pwede naman [siya] mag-request [i-tape] mabuti ang edge ng boxes,” a Pinoy commented.

“Kasi bakit naman mag-re-reklamo kung pag-uwi mo, ililipat naman sa pantry and ref lahat ng groceries mo, ‘di ba? Unless hayaan mo siya sa mga boxes until maubos. Hahahaha,” another X user said.

“Wala naman talaga karekla-reklamo when it comes to boxes ng [S&R] or Landers, kasi after ilagay ‘yong grinocery diyan, tinatapon na rin ‘yan,” a different Filipino wrote.

“Oh, mga Laude na ‘yan, ha… ‘di naman nag-inarte…’ di gaya ng isa [diyan],” another online user commented.

Small used to own the Greenhills Learning Center and is the wife of stock brokerage firm owner Philip Laude of Timson Securities.

Philip is also the scion of candymakers Candyman, the company behind popular candy brands Kendi Mint and White Rabbit.

Meanwhile, a Landers customer on Monday, September 16 expressed his disappointment with how the grocery shop packed his items.

“Tagpi-tagpi ‘yung box tapos may membership and everything,” celebrity hairstylist Lourd Ramos said on TikTok as he went to the parking lot after grocery shopping.

His items were packed in boxes which were placed on the shopping cart.

“You’re paying a premium card and membership, but what’s this? Hindi ko alam kung nagtitipid, eco-friendly, whatever, but I don’t appreciate it,” Lourd said.

He later released a follow-up video saying he was complaining about how the staff had packed his items, not about the boxes.

Lourd also claimed they had been shopping at Landers before it had a branch in the Philippines.

Based on its LinkedIn page, Landers has its main branch and office in Otis in Paco, Manila. It was established in 2016.

Lourd has since deleted his follow-up video after earning flak for criticizing the use of boxes and implying that there are Landers abroad.

S&R and Landers are membership-based grocery shops in which it is common for the items to be packed in boxes as they are known for selling products in bulk or wholesale.