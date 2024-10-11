‘Her show’: Filipino concertgoer’s dance with Ne-Yo at Manila concert goes viral

A concertgoer has gone viral for dancing with Ne-Yo on stage and “stealing the show” for the remainder of the second day of the R&B singer’s concert in Manila.

Lyka from the audience took Ne-Yo’s dance challenge to the next level by passionately swaying to his collaboration song “Push Back,” wowing the backup dancers and the singer himself.

In numerous viral videos of his “Champagne and Roses” Concert last October 9, Ne-Yo was seen standing in awe and grabbing a bottle of water after the concertgoer shimmied her hips energetically on stage.

The singer gave the concertgoer his face towel, a hug and a kiss on the cheek before she walked off stage.

One of the viral videos has reached over 562,000 likes, 4,000 comments and 37,000 favorites on Tiktok so far.

Several online users praised the concertgoer’s energy and confidence.

“The back up dancers were so proud of her 😩💗💗,” a Tiktok user commented.

“Swerte mo naman [Ne-Yo] nasayawan ka ni Lyka,” a netizen said.

“So nice for [Ne-Yo] to come to her show,” another quipped.

Lyka, who changed her Tiktok name profile to “Ne-yo’s contestant #3,” said that dancing with Ne-Yo was a dream come true.

“What a fun and crazy experience 🙈 Thank you so much @NE-YO 🥹 dreams come true indeed!!!,” she wrote on Tiktok.

Ne-Yo’s two-night concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum was sold out with more than 20 songs on his setlist. Among his numerous hits are “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” “Mad” and “Because of You.”