‘Lava walk part 2?’: Catriona Gray reacts to Ne-Yo’s upcoming concert in Manila

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reacted to the upcoming concert of Grammy awardee Ne-Yo in the Philippines.

In a social media post on October 5, organizer Wilbros Live announced that the American R&B singer is coming to the Philippines on January 23, 2023.

Ne-Yo, who dominated music charts in the early 2000s, is set to stage his concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City to perform his greatest hits and new songs.

Tickets will be on-sale via TicketNet on October 15.

NE-YO

𝟹𝚡 𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙰𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚆𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚛 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚁&𝙱 𝚂𝚞𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛

'Live in Concert'

Performing His Greatest Hits and More! January 23, 2023 • Araneta Coliseum

Tickets on-sale October 15 via TicketNet — Wilbros Live October 5, 2022

Prices of the tickets were not yet unveiled.

Filipino fans of Ne-Yo were surprised and excited by the news of his much-awaited comeback to the country.

Some of them also tagged Catriona’s social media accounts to inform her about the upcoming concert.

“Catriona Gray Sis, punta ka? Lucky charm mo yarn! #MissIndependent,” one Facebook user said.

“Mag lalava walk po ba si Catriona Gray?” another Facebook user commented.

Eventually, these comments caught Catriona’s attention.

The Miss Universe beauty quote-retweeted a social media card that announced Ne-Yo’s concert.

“Ohemmmmm,” Catriona tweeted with smiling emojis.

She also replied to a Twitter user who asked her if she will do her signature lava walk again.

The user tweeted: “Magla-lava walk si @catrionaelisa?”

In a quote-retweet, Catriona said: “Lava walk part 2?”

Lava walk part 2? 😝 https://t.co/XltIJ2Cq5t — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) October 5, 2022

Ne-Yo shared a moment with the beauty queen on stage during the grand coronation night four years ago.

The singer was performing his hit “Miss Independent” while Catriona strutted her lava walk.



The 28-year-old model was also wearing her iconic red “lava” gown that was inspired by the beauty of Mayon Volcano.

Footage of them walking along the runway circulated across social media even after Catriona was crowned Miss Universe 2018.

Aside from Catriona, other Filipino fans also gushed over Ne-Yo. They left witty comments online to express how much they wanted to watch him perform live again.

“Ay grabe na talaga ang mga ferson, mamamatay na [ako] nito sa kakabenta ng organs,” one Facebook user said in jest.

“And I’m so sick…Philippine concert. Ayoko naaa. Tama naaaa,” another user quipped, using a line from Ne-Yo’s “So sick.”

Ne-Yo, meanwhile, is one of the most successful American R&B singers to date. He received 15 Grammy nominations and won three of them.

Based on his Billboard chart history, Ne-Yo has two number one hits, 12 hits that reached the top 10 and at least 30 songs in the prestigious Billboard Hot 100.

His hits include “Miss Independent,” “Because of You,” “Closer” and “So Sick,” among many others.