‘Magical event of the year’: Pinoys can now reserve tickets for ‘Wicked’ premiere

Filipinos can now start reserving their seats for the premiere of the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of the most beloved and enduring musicals on stage.

Movie distributor Universal Pictures announced that the public can now book tickets for “Wicked,” the big-screen adaptation of the hit musical phenomenon, through ticketing sites of local cinemas.

These include SM Cinemas, Robinsons Movieworld and Ayala Malls Cinemas.

The movie distributor also released a one-minute teaser of the film that stars Grammy-winning artist Ariana Grande and Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse talent Cynthia Erivo.

“Wicked” features the untold story of the witches of Oz — Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power; and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

It stars Ariana as Glinda and Cynthia as Elphaba.

The two-part movie also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; “Bridgerton’s” Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The character of Elphaba is identified with the “Wicked Witch of the West” from Frank Baum’s classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

She is given a backstory in Gregory Maguire’s novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which has a musical theater adaptation, “Wicked.”

“Wicked” will premiere in local cinemas on November 20.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “In the Heights”), “Wicked” is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration.

“Wicked Part Two” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025.