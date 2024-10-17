Forest Lake brings humor to conversation on death in ‘Paliwanag’ video ad

As Undas draws near, a memorial service produced a promotional video with a humorous take on the concept of death.

Forest Lake Memorial Parks posted its video, “Paliwanag,” on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok that centered on a man who was apprehended by police in a store.

The law enforcement officer told the man to explain himself.

“Magpaliwanag ka sa presinto,” the cop said.

However, the arrested individual took the police words literally and glowed inside the precinct.

The unexpected play on the word “Paliwanag” represented the unforeseen events, such as death, that happen in one’s life.

Forest Lake Development Inc. president Alfred Xerez-Burgos said that the video aimed to raise awareness of the importance of securing memorial plans to lessen the burden of family members who will be left behind.

“With wit and humor, we hope to remind Filipinos that confronting the issue of death isn’t an encumbrance; it’s an act of care for our loved ones,” he said.

The video, which was posted on October 14, garnered at least 6,100 views so far on Facebook and 14,300 on TikTok.

Forest Lake Memorial Parks offers its clients “Libing Anywhere” and “Libre Burol” for memorial care.

With the “Libing Anywhere” service, individuals could choose and use memorial lots in any Forest Lake park nationwide.

They could also get free funeral services with internment under the “Libre Burol” service.

Forest Lake Memorial Parks has been offering memorial services for more than 20 years, with over 30 memorial parks across the country.