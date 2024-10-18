‘Game changer’: Mallgoers welcome navigation app designed for indoor spaces

Filipinos welcomed the arrival of a “Waze-like” app for navigating indoor spaces like malls.

An online lifestyle publication on Thursday, October 17, uploaded a social media post about its feature on Duon Wayfinding or Duon, a new homegrown navigation app.

Spot.ph said the country’s “first real-time indoor navigation platform” was created by Gab Angeles, a 31-year-old Filipino who came up concept with the concept after getting “constantly” lost in SM Megamall in 2018.

The report said the app was piloted in September 2023 at SM North EDSA.

It serves as an indoor guide for those visiting malls or shopping establishments, allowing users to easily navigate to specific stores without wasting time searching for directions.

Duon can also calculate the distance to the destinations, both in minutes and meters.

The app uses indoor positioning technology to offer accurate results, unlike traditional apps that rely on global positioning systems (GPS) which are said to be less effective in indoor navigation.

“It automatically detects where the users are… meaning, it follows you. The navigation pointer follows you as you walk around the establishments. It’s the last mile of navigation,” Angeles said to Spot.ph.

“At any given point in time, you know where you are,” he added.

Angeles also said they are “committed” to giving “real-time updates” to users.

“Once a store moves or a new feature is added, our account managers ensure it’s reflected in the app immediately,” he shared.

Duon also helps users navigate restrooms, ATMs, elevators and even trash bins located inside the mall.

The app is only available on Google Play, although the team has plans to launch an iOS version of the app by November.

The Duon team plans to expand their maps to other major SM malls for the upcoming Holiday season, including SM Megamall at SM Mall of Asia.

Angeles said there are also plans to offer maps for other indoor spaces with high foot traffic such as hotels, airports, universities, museums, event venues, and theme parks.

“Right now, we’re testing with SM, but as we go on, it’s really indoor foot traffic that we’re targeting,” he shared.

The news especially elated Filipinos who have experienced getting lost in a mall before.

“SOLID TALAGA!!! Hindi na ako mapapagod kakaikot, kakahanap, kakatanong!!!” a Facebook user commented.

“This is a game changer! I hear it will be available [on] iOS soon,” another onlineuser wrote.

“About time!” a different Pinoy exclaimed.

“Nice, sana kasama pati parking area,” another Facebook user wrote.

Others also hoped the app could have a map of Glorietta, a shopping mall complex in Makati City.

“Magagamit ‘yan sa Glorietta,” a Facebook user said.

“I’m expecting Glorietta,” another online user commented.

Last May, a Manila-based French TikTok content creator got lost in Glorietta Malls, calling it a “maze” and a “trap.”

She shared that it was her “fifth time or so” going to Glorietta but she still gets confused.

In response, the mall released a video guiding mallgoers through the establishment by remembering some landmarks.

Glorietta is being redeveloped to meet the new needs and tastes of its patrons. It is expected to be finished by 2026.

RELATED: French TikTok creator shares ‘unhinged’ experience while navigating Glorietta

In the Philippines, malls are considered the “very essence of urban living” as they offer various shops, lifestyle destination options, and other facilities like chapels in air-conditioned complexes within a tropical country.