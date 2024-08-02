How Pinoys can maximize technology to enjoy Paris Olympics 2024

Sports lovers and enthusiasts have the chance to fully immerse themselves in the most prestigious athletic competition in the world through technology.

Google is inviting Olympic spectators to maximize their own tools to experience the most of the ongoing Summer Games in Paris, France.

They can utilize the following to live and breathe the Paris Olympics 2024:

Google Search

Games spectators can stay updated with the multi-sport event anytime with Google Search.

When they search for a specific country, sport, athlete, or the Games in general, they will be able to view up-to-the-minute schedules, results, medal counts, top video highlights and daily recaps, as well as the latest top stories and social media perspectives.

The information will also be in Manila time, as well as performance updates and trending events in the Philippines.

Google Maps

Watchers who are not physically present at the Games can still explore the beauty of its host country in the comforts of their homes with Google Maps.

Google Maps’ features let users navigate the city with ease, explore attractions and find the best local spots.

Meanwhile, Street View makes it feel like one is actually walking its storied streets.

YouTube

What’s the Olympics without streaming?

Scrambling for broadcasts is now a thing of the past with YouTube, which allows fans to enjoy live streams and highlights from the Games, as well as special exclusive “Team Philippines” content on the One Sports and Smart Sports YouTube channels.

Gemini

Google’s artificial intelligence tool can also guide fans and new followers who want to learn everything they can about the Games.

Through Gemini, they can get AI-powered answers to Olympic questions, from athletes to history to more niche sports.

The AI tool can also help them brainstorm plans for Olympic parties and occasions.

Google Play

To amplify their Summer Games experience, fans can download the official Olympics app on Google Play to get the latest updates in one place.

They can also download the Smart LiveStream app for another place to stream the games live for free.

Google TV

To make the Olympics easier to watch, spectators can tune in through Google TV, which has a dedicated Olympics hub for seamless viewing.

This is active until August 11 on the “For You” tab.

The Paris Olympics will happen until August 11.

The Philippines has 22 athletes participating in the Games.

READ: LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics | Olympian Tracker