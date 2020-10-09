FLAG’s ‘Know Your Rights’ app informs Filipinos on basic rights

Chel Diokno, human rights advocate and former senatorial candidate, announced the launch of a mobile application raising awareness on human rights in the Philippines.

The app called “Know Your Rights” is part of the initiative of the Free Legal Assistance Group which Diokno chairs.

Diokno shared this announcement on social media on October 4. He attached the Google Play store link where Filipinos can download it.

“App na ang ‘Know Your Rights’ primer ng Free Legal Assistance Group! Sana makatulong ito sa mga kababayan natin,” he said.

“Hope you can support so we can encourage more innovations in defending our rights. Salamat sa lahat ng tumulong sa pag-develop nito!” he added.

Based on the Google Play link, this mobile application serves as a primer or basic information material developed by the FLAG and translated to Filipino by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism.

“The app was developed by the Foundation for Media Alternatives as an effort to make the primer more accessible to mobile users. Developed by FMA and Teravibe,” the description read.

Photos attached also showed legal steps that Filipinos can perform to protect their rights in various situations or circumstances such as arrests and detention.

The comments section of Diokno’s post both on Facebook and Twitter were filled with gratitude for FLAG, PCIJ and other organizations involved for the much-needed initiative.

“Salamat po, sir at sa buong FLAG for doing every bit possible na mailapit ang batas sa tao at hindi lamang sa mga nag-aaral at sa nagpa-practice ng profession. It’s about time na nga po na dapat bigyan kamalayan ang tao sa batas at hindi isiping pang-elitista lang ito. Salamat!” one Twitter user wrote.

Some noted that the free app will be beneficial to the general public who do not have access to learn about such legal matter, therefore, being unable to protect themselves from injustices.

Human rights advocates and organizations observed a rise of human rights violations since the start of the tough lockdowns last March, particularly against curfew violators in localities.

Last May, government critics also raised concerns about the series of alleged illegal arrests of Filipinos over supposedly empty threats expressed on social media against President Rodrigo Duterte and other administration officials.

Such incidents include the arrest of a public school teacher from Zambales and a salesman from Agusan del Norte.

Then, last July, Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 into law, considered the most contentious measure passed in recent years.

So far, more than thirty petitions have been filed to challenge its constitutionality before the Supreme Court.