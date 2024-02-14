‘Matik red flag’: CHR warns vs dating people who do not value human rights

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) reminded Filipinos that dating someone who does not prioritize human rights should be considered a red flag.

The government agency on Wednesday greeted the public with a witty Facebook post that included a screengrab of a Word document with a text: “Happy Valentine’s Day!!!”

“P.S. May date po kasi artist namin hehe xD #Sana ol,” it added.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, mga bhie!” the agency said on its social media caption.

“Sensya na sa pubmat [publication material], bawi na lang kami next time hehe xD,” the CHR added.

It then reminded netizens that it is an “automatic” red flag if the person one is dating fails to recognize the importance of human rights.

“Basta ha, ‘pag ang jowa ‘di marunong magpahalaga sa human rights, matik [red flag emojis],” the agency said in its caption.

The post has amassed 26,000 love and laughing reactions, 8,000 shares and over 300 comments so far.

When a Facebook user jokingly asked if the agency’s page was “hacked,” the CHR answered the following:

“Hindi po kami na-hack, kami talaga i2 [ito], alive and well, flourishing, hydrated, NAGLILINGKOD, MAGING SINO KA MAN!”

The comment was accompanied with emojis of a relieved face and a nail polish.

Valentine’s Day, which is observed by people all over the world on February 14, celebrates love and romance.

Historians believe it may have been inspired by a festival celebrating fertility or the execution of a martyr.

Meanwhile, the CHR is mandated to conduct investigations on human rights violations against marginalized and vulnerable sectors of society, involving civil and political rights.

It commits to delivering prompt, responsive, accessible, and excellent public service for the protection and promotion of human rights in accordance with universal human rights principles and standards.