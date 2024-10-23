Pound centers, pet owners urged to evacuate animals amid ‘Kristine’ onslaught

An animal organization reminded pound centers and pet owners to include animals in their evacuation efforts for Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Wednesday, October 23, recalled the San Juan City Pound incident last July in which animals were abandoned amid the onslaught of southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina.

Impounded cats and dogs, which were caged, reportedly drowned in the floodwaters while caretakers were able to evacuate from the city pound.

PAWS had reminded local government units (LGU) that manage pound units and animal facilities to always include the animals in their evacuation plans or to at least set them free so they can have a chance to survive.

It also reminded the city pound of the existence of the Animal Welfare Act which does not exempt such facilities from the law.

At that time, rains enhanced by “Carina” turned streets into rivers and engulfed houses and establishments in Metro Manila and the western parts of Luzon.

Now, the org appealed for pound centers “to uphold their duty to ensure the welfare of impounded animals even and especially in times of crisis.”

“PAWS has consistently reminded pet owners to look after the safety of their pets during disasters, ensuring they are never left behind,” it said.

“In the same way, LGU pounds must ensure their facilities comply with the Animal Welfare Act, which mandates that the animals in their care be kept safe from harm. This includes ensuring that they are not left in their cages to get wet or exposed to the elements during heavy raining or flooding,” the org added.

“We call on LGU pounds to always consider the animals in their care during times of disaster and crisis,” it said.

“In such dire events, the impounded animals must be evacuated alongside the pound’s staff or, if for any compelling reason evacuation with them is not possible, the humane option is to set these animals free from their cages so that they can swim to safety, rather than just leaving them trapped in danger,” PAWS added.

In another post, the org also renewed its reminder for pet owners and other individuals with animals to “be prepared, be resourceful,” and to “uncage and unchain them” in case they cannot bring the animals with them.

Last September, the org shared ways on how pet owners can evacuate with their four-legged companions.

This includes using everyday household items like laundry baskets as makeshift carriers and preparing an emergency kit containing food and medicines for them.

While “Kristine” has not yet made a landfall, it has a wide extent of tropical cyclone winds that is bringing severe weather to areas near the disturbance.

Bicol Region is among the areas extremely affected by the severe tropical storm, with officials reporting at least three casualties.

There have also been seven disappearances and five wounded individuals so far.

Those interested in donating items or cash to displaced families and communities in need may course it through channels like the Angat Buhay NGO.

