Pancake House offers catering service for Pinoy gathering needs

Did you know that you can bring the food offerings of a comfort food restaurant to your own parties or gatherings?
Pancake House is celebrating its 50th or golden anniversary by continuing to offer its decades-old catering services to Filipino families and groups during social events.
These include large-scale celebrations like birthdays, debuts, weddings, holiday reunions and intimate gatherings.
The Pancake House Catering offers tailored party experiences to the public by serving a complete buffet arrangement with buffet tables, chinaware, flatware and glassware.
Its catering has three types of menus which include offerings of signature Pan Chicken and Classic Pancake.
Here are the following choices:
Menu A (P399 per person)
- Pan Chicken (Bone-in)
- Spaghetti with Garlic Bread
- Classic Pancake
- Minute Maid Orange Juice
Menu B (P499 per person)
- Pan Chicken (Bone-in)
- Spaghetti with Garlic Bread
- Plain Rice or Mashed Potato
- Best Taco in Town
- Classic Pancake
- Minute Maid Orange Juice
Menu C (P599 per person)
- Pan Chicken (Bone-in)
- Spaghetti with Garlic Bread
- Salisbury Steak
- Best Taco in Town
- Plain Rice or Mashed Potato
- Classic Pancake
- Minute Maid Orange Juice
Those interested may also include add-ons such as the following:
- Golden Brown Waffle
- Original Chicken Burger Jr
- Chicken Burger with Veggies and Cheese Jr
- Chicken Nuggets
- Country Sausage
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
- Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
- Caesar Salad
- Potato Salad
- Canned Soda
- Bottled Water
The Pancake House Catering is currently available within Metro Manila. It also serves select areas of Laguna, Cavite and Bulacan.
The standard service duration is three hours, but additional time can be arranged at a rate of P1,500 per hour, with any fraction of an hour considered a full hour.
The restaurant said that certain additional fees may apply depending on the event specifics.
These could include charges for events held outside Metro Manila, venue-related fees, extra manpower, dual buffet setups, or services requested during graveyard shifts.
Pancake House has been a beloved name in Filipino dining for five decades, known for its iconic pancakes, comforting dishes, and warm, family-friendly atmosphere.
Those hosting private events can reach out to its catering service by sending a message to [email protected] or through their hotline, 888-79000.