Pancake House offers catering service for Pinoy gathering needs

Did you know that you can bring the food offerings of a comfort food restaurant to your own parties or gatherings?

Pancake House is celebrating its 50th or golden anniversary by continuing to offer its decades-old catering services to Filipino families and groups during social events.

These include large-scale celebrations like birthdays, debuts, weddings, holiday reunions and intimate gatherings.

The Pancake House Catering offers tailored party experiences to the public by serving a complete buffet arrangement with buffet tables, chinaware, flatware and glassware.

Its catering has three types of menus which include offerings of signature Pan Chicken and Classic Pancake.

Here are the following choices:

Menu A (P399 per person)

Pan Chicken (Bone-in)

Spaghetti with Garlic Bread

Classic Pancake

Minute Maid Orange Juice

Menu B (P499 per person)

Pan Chicken (Bone-in)

Spaghetti with Garlic Bread

Plain Rice or Mashed Potato

Best Taco in Town

Classic Pancake

Minute Maid Orange Juice

Menu C (P599 per person)

Pan Chicken (Bone-in)

Spaghetti with Garlic Bread

Salisbury Steak

Best Taco in Town

Plain Rice or Mashed Potato

Classic Pancake

Minute Maid Orange Juice

Those interested may also include add-ons such as the following:

Golden Brown Waffle

Original Chicken Burger Jr

Chicken Burger with Veggies and Cheese Jr

Chicken Nuggets

Country Sausage

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Caesar Salad

Potato Salad

Canned Soda

Bottled Water

The Pancake House Catering is currently available within Metro Manila. It also serves select areas of Laguna, Cavite and Bulacan.

The standard service duration is three hours, but additional time can be arranged at a rate of P1,500 per hour, with any fraction of an hour considered a full hour.

The restaurant said that certain additional fees may apply depending on the event specifics.

These could include charges for events held outside Metro Manila, venue-related fees, extra manpower, dual buffet setups, or services requested during graveyard shifts.

Pancake House has been a beloved name in Filipino dining for five decades, known for its iconic pancakes, comforting dishes, and warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

Those hosting private events can reach out to its catering service by sending a message to [email protected] or through their hotline, 888-79000.