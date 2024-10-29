Asia’s second oldest cardinal marks 50th episcopal anniversary in Lipa

Some bishops, priests, consecrated persons, and laypeople gathered to honor Cardinal Gaudencio Rosales on the occasion of his 50th episcopal anniversary, a milestone in every sense.

The celebration took place at St. Francis de Sales Theological Seminary in Lipa City, with a Mass and expressions of gratitude for Rosales’ unwavering commitment to his faith and community.

At 92 years old, Rosales is the second-oldest cardinal in Asia and one of the longest-serving priests in the Philippines.

His journey began with his priestly ordination for the Archdiocese of Lipa on March 23, 1958.

Archbishop Ramon Arguelles, emeritus of Lipa, opened the celebration by paying tribute to Rosales for his ministry and service to the Church.

“We look back 50 years ago, when our beloved then-Fr. Dency became a successor to the apostles,” Arguelles said.

“And 50 years later, we rejoice with him, thanking God for one important Batangeño who has been called not only as a bishop and archbishop but also as a prince of the Church.”

After just 17 years as a priest, Rosales was appointed auxiliary bishop of Manila, serving for six years before being transferred to the Diocese of Malaybalay in the southern Philippines in 1982.

His time in Bukidnon was marked by conflict and violence, which he described as one of the “difficult” moments of his life.

“So many killings… almost every day,” Rosales recalled in his homily.

In 1992, he was appointed archbishop of his home archdiocese of Lipa, where he applied everything he learned in Mindanao to his work.

“We tried to do in Lipa what we couldn’t accomplish in Mindanao,” he said.

Eleven years later, at age 72—three years into the mandatory retirement age for bishops— Rosales was appointed archbishop of Manila.

Despite numerous challenges, he expressed hope for the archdiocese.

“God has been good to me and, above all, to people… God has no other purpose than to make us holy,” he said.