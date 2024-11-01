iPhone seen to remain as top-selling mobile brand in Philippines in 2024

Apple iPhone was seen to remain as the top-selling mobile brand of a financial consumer company in 2024, according to its report.

Consumer banking company Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) projected a total of P10 billion worth of sales by the end of the year, a 66% increase from last year’s P6 billion. The Apple product was also the company’s top-selling mobile brand last year.

The company based its projection on last year’s sales and the buzz of the latest iPhone model releases.

Its recent report showed that the company’s sales have grown an average of 250% year-on-year since it began funding the product in 2013.

According to HCPH chief sales officer Puneet Suneja, iPhones provide services for Filipinos to meet their needs, such as assistance with daily tasks and a platform for entertainment.

“Our sales figures reflect the strong demand for iPhones in the Philippines and the progression of the mass segment’s aspirations,” Suneja said.

Based on their data, HCPH sold almost 150,000 units last year, or an average of over 400 iPhones daily through Home Credit financing. It totaled P6 billion.

The sales were seven times higher than 21,000 units sold, which amounted to P861 million, in 2021.

Currently, HCPH financed a total of 445,000 units, totaling P17 billion worth of sales.

The company garnered P5.8 billion in sales from its best-selling model iPhone 11, with 186,000 units sold.

HCPH is a consumer finance company that is trusted by banks at local and international levels in the country and offers access to credit opportunities to Filipinos.